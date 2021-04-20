2021 World Car Awards: Honda e Crowned World Urban Car Of The Year

The Honda e also got shortlisted for the World car Design of The Year and the WCOTY.

The Honda e has been announced the Urban Car Of The Year at the 2021 World Car Of The Year. The electric hatchback was launched in Europe last year and it adores a retro design theme and modern technology. Apart from being one of the top three contenders for the Urban Car Of Year, the EV also got shortlisted for the top three contenders for the World car Design of The Year and the WCOTY. Along with the Honda e, the other shortlisted cars for the Urban Car Of The Year were Toyota GR Yaris and Honda Jazz.

The Honda e Prototype will deliver a range of 200 km in a single charge

The Honda e electric hatchback comes with two electric powertrain options. The lower-spec version makes 100 kW (134 bhp), while the more powerful model gets a 113 kW (151 bhp) electric motor. Both versions offer 315 Nm of peak torque. A 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides a range of 220 km on a single charge. The company says that the battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes with a fast charger.

