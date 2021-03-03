carandbike logo
search

Indian Designer Pratap Bose Named As Finalist For 2021 World Car Person Of The Year

Tata Motors' Vice President, Global Design, Pratap Bose is one of the five contenders in-running for the prestigious World Car Person of the Year award 2021 and was voted for by 93 World Car Awards jurors from 28 countries.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
Pratap Bose - Tata Motors' Vice President, Global Design, with the Tata Altroz EV prototype expand View Photos
Pratap Bose - Tata Motors' Vice President, Global Design, with the Tata Altroz EV prototype

Highlights

  • Pratap Bose is the VP - Global Design Head at Tata Motors
  • Bose has been instrumental for the new design language on Tata's new cars
  • Nominees - Luc Donckerwolke, Euisin Chung, Tomiko Takeuchi & Akio Toyoda

The top five finalists for the 2021 World Car Person of the Year award were announced recently, and Indian car designer Pratap Bose is one of the five contenders who's in-running for the prestigious award. 93 World Car Awards (WCA) jurors from 28 countries unanimously voted for the finalists by secret ballot and KPMG tabulated the vote results. Pratap Bose is the Tata Motors' Vice President, Global Design, and has been instrumental in giving shape to the brand's new-age cars under the brand's 'forever new' strategy.

Also Read: 2021 World Car Awards Finalists Announced

Apart from Bose, the other four names in contention are Luc Donckerwolke - Chief Creative Officer, Hyundai Motor Group, Euisin Chung - Chairman, Hyundai Motor Group, Tomiko Takeuchi - Mazda's first-ever female chief engineer and program manager of the MX-30, and finally Akio Toyoda, the President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation.

For the award candidates to be eligible, they must have made a significant contribution to the global automotive industry during the period of January 1 to December 31, 2020. The said contribution could include a significant impact on their brand or company in terms of engineering, safety, design or technical advancement.

h7jksucs

The new design language adopted by Tata Motors was seen on the newly-launched Safari SUV

Newsbeep

A Royal College of Art graduate, Pratap Bose runs Tata's three design centres around the world located in India, Italy and the UK. His expertise has helped transform the Indian auto brands newer cars in terms of appeal. A journey that was most notably seen with the Tiago and continues with the company's latest launch - all-new Safari SUV.

The World Car Person of the Year award is one of the most prestigious in the auto sector and its recipients have been several industry heads including Carlos Tavares, CEO - PSA Group (2020), the late Sergio Marchionne, CEO, FCA; Chairman, CNH Industrial; and Chairman and CEO, Ferrari (2019) and Hakan Samuelsson, President and CEO, Volvo Car Group (2018).

Also Read: 2021 World Car Awards Contenders Announced

0 Comments

The World Car Person of the Year award is one of the six awards handed out by the World Car Awards annually with the categories including - World Luxury Car, World Urban Car, World Performance Car, World Car Design and World Car of the Year. WCA is currently in its 17th year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Units Of The New Safari In Delhi-NCR In One Day
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Units Of The New Safari In Delhi-NCR In One Day
Car Sales February 2021: Maruti Suzuki India Registers 11.8% Growth In The Domestic Market
Car Sales February 2021: Maruti Suzuki India Registers 11.8% Growth In The Domestic Market
Lamborghini Urus Sales Hit 100 Units Milestone In India; Company Hopes For Record Sales In 2021
Lamborghini Urus Sales Hit 100 Units Milestone In India; Company Hopes For Record Sales In 2021
Car Sales February 2021: Toyota India Registered 36% Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales February 2021: Toyota India Registered 36% Growth In Domestic Sales
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities