Honda N7X Seven-Seater Concept Unveiled

The Honda N7X is a three-row seven-seater SUV concept, but look almost production ready.

Shubham Parashar
The Honda N7X is expected to be a replacement for the BR-V. expand View Photos
The Honda N7X is expected to be a replacement for the BR-V.

Highlights

  • The Honda N7X is expected to be a replacement for the BR-V.
  • It has been showcased in the Indonesian market.
  • It is expected to share its engine line-up with the Honda City.

Honda has unveiled the N7X concept in Indonesia. The Honda N7X is a three-row seven-seater SUV concept, but looks almost production ready. Now in terms of design the Honda N7X looks in-line with other models in the family and a younger sibling to the Honda CR-V. The flat front-end sporting bold chrome grille is quite apparent and overall it looks quite beefy upfront. The grille is flanked by relatively slimmer LED headlights with LED DRL eyebrows and below you also get sleek LED foglight strips on the curtains.

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2021: Honda Records 27% Sales Growth Month-On-Month

sfhkc33

The Honda N7X concept has been unveiled in the Indonesian market.

The Honda N7X surely looks tough and elements like chunky skid plates, bold claddings and brushed aluminium inserts go well with the looks. Coming to the profile, the rising shoulder line and wide glass area give it a confident stance and at the rear you get a pair of wraparound LED taillights. Now Honda is still calling it a concept and hasn't shared images of its cabin and we still need to wait to get the exact idea of how it will look on the inside. Now details about the new Honda N7X are still scarce and we expect the Japanese carmaker to reveal them in coming months. As of now, we expect the Honda N7X to share its powertrain options with the Honda City.

Also Read: 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Revealed With New Tech, More Power And Safety Aids

lp294stg

It is expected to share its engine line-up with the Honda City.

0 Comments

So expect the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder i-Vtec petrol and i-Dtec diesel engines to power the production version of the Honda N7X as well. While a six-speed manual transmission is expected to be standard, the petrol variants will also be offered with an optional CVT transmission. Now it's been quite a while since the Honda BR-V has been discontinued India and we expect Honda to introduce the N7X after the HR-V goes on sale in India. That said, we still don't have any word from the company on its India launch.

