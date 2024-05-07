Honda City, Elevate, Amaze Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.15 Lakh

Honda Cars India has rolled out special offers across its model range for the summer season. The offers include discounts and benefits on the Elevate, City and Amaze by up to Rs. 1.15 lakh. Here's a look at the offers available.



Honda City

The Honda City gets the maximum discount of Rs. 1.15 lakh, albeit in the Elegant edition introduced last year. The special edition offering brought a new rear spoiler on the boot lid with an integrated LED brake light, new seat covers, illuminated tread plates and a few other cosmetic upgrades.

Meanwhile, the City ZX variant is available with benefits of up to Rs. 88,000, whereas the City VX gets benefits worth Rs. 78,000. The April 2024 models with the new safety features gets discounts in the range of Rs. 58,000 on the V manual and automatic and VX manual trims. The City Hybrid also gets discounts only on the V variant of up to Rs. 65,000.



Honda Amaze

The Amaze comes with benefits of Rs. 56,000 on the E variant, whereas the Amaze S and VX variants get benefits of up to Rs. 66,000. The Honda Amaze Elite Edition is also available at a discount of Rs. 96,000. The Elite Edition brought upgrades like a spoiler on the boot lid, new decals, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).



Honda Elevate

Honda's newest offering, the Elevate is available with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 on the lower variants, while the V variants gets benefits worth Rs. 55,000. The top-spec Elevate ZX gets benefits of up Rs. 25,000



Honda is also offering discounts on its services including a 15 per cent discount on air conditioning service and a 10 per cent discount on labour for any AC work done. The offer list further includes a 20-point AC check, free top wash and discounts on tyre and battery replacement.