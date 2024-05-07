Login

Honda City, Elevate, Amaze Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.15 Lakh

The Honda Elevate, City and Amaze are now available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.15 lakh, depending on the model and variant.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Honda City gets the maximum discount of Rs. 1.15 lakh on the Elegant Edition
  • The Amaze gets benefits worth Rs. 96,000 on the Elite Edition
  • Mid-spec Elevate attracts benefits of up to Rs 55,000

Honda Cars India has rolled out special offers across its model range for the summer season. The offers include discounts and benefits on the Elevate, City and Amaze by up to Rs. 1.15 lakh. Here's a look at the offers available.
 

Also read: Honda Amaze Bags Two Stars In 2024 Global NCAP Crash Tests; Given 0 Stars For Child Protection
 

Honda City 

Honda City

The Honda City gets the maximum discount of Rs. 1.15 lakh, albeit in the Elegant edition introduced last year. The special edition offering brought a new rear spoiler on the boot lid with an integrated LED brake light, new seat covers, illuminated tread plates and a few other cosmetic upgrades. 

 

Meanwhile, the City ZX variant is available with benefits of up to Rs. 88,000, whereas the City VX gets benefits worth Rs. 78,000. The April 2024 models with the new safety features gets discounts in the range of Rs. 58,000 on the V manual and automatic and VX manual trims. The City Hybrid also gets discounts only on the V variant of up to Rs. 65,000.
 

Also read: Honda Unveils New-Gen EVs Under ‘Ye Series’ Ahead Of Auto China 2024
 

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze Facelift 2022 09 07 T07 32 43 695 Z

The Amaze comes with benefits of Rs. 56,000 on the E variant, whereas the Amaze S and VX variants get benefits of up to Rs. 66,000. The Honda Amaze Elite Edition is also available at a discount of Rs. 96,000. The Elite Edition brought upgrades like a spoiler on the boot lid, new decals, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). 
 

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate 3

Honda's newest offering, the Elevate is available with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 on the lower variants, while the V variants gets benefits worth Rs. 55,000. The top-spec Elevate ZX gets benefits of up Rs. 25,000
 

Also read: Honda Elevate, City Now Get 6 Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked Across Model Range
 

Honda is also offering discounts on its services including a 15 per cent discount on air conditioning service and a 10 per cent discount on labour for any AC work done. The offer list further includes a 20-point AC check, free top wash and discounts on tyre and battery replacement. 

# Honda# Honda SUV# Honda SUVs# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda Cars India# Honda Cars discounts# Honda discounts# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Popular Honda Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

The milestone arrives around 34 years after the inception of the plant
Tata Motors Achieves 9 Lakh Units Production Milestone At Lucknow Commercial Vehicle Plant
While sitting on the same platform as the third-gen hatchback, the new Swift will bring a raft of changes including an all-new powerplant.
New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Expected Prices In India
Teaser images suggest that the design of the production EV3 will stay close to the concept unveiled in October 2023.
Production-Spec Kia EV3 Previewed Ahead Of Global Debut On May 23
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has re-written the rule book when it comes to pricing 400 cc motorcycles. But along with its aggressive price, how does it stack up against its chief rivals on paper. Here’s how it pans out.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
The new technical regulations mark the end of litre-class motorcycles in MotoGP, with the premier class moving to smaller 850-cc engines.
MotoGP Reveals New Regulations For 2027: Engines To Be Downsized To 850 cc
Makes 450 bhp and 600 Nm from its 3.0-litre mild-hybrid straight-six
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Now Gets A Faster 53 AMG Version
Approximately 128 vehicles were affected, causing water to seep into the battery system.
BMW Recalls Mini Cooper SE Over High Voltage Battery Defect
The new addition to the Innova Crysta lineup comes with both 7- and 8-seater configurations.
Toyota Crysta GX+ Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 21.39 Lakh
The new driving licence test regulations rolled out in Kerala bring several necessary upgrades to the process making it more stringent, transparent and safer.
Kerala’s New Driving Test Regulations: What You Need To Know
Citroen’s growth plan for India involves bringing more products, upgrading existing ones, expanding network presence and raising brand awareness.
Citroen Expects India To Become Its Second Largest Market In 5 Years
Honda Two Wheelers India sold 5,61,946 vehicles in April 2024, while Hero MotoCorp reported sales of 5,33,585 units during the same period.
Two Wheeler Sales April 2024: Honda Two-Wheelers India Outsells Hero MotoCorp
The second-gen Amaze, which secured a four-star rating under Global NCAP’s older protocol in 2019, has now received a two-star adult protection rating under the new, more stringent test rules.
Honda Amaze Bags Two Stars In 2024 Global NCAP Crash Tests; Given 0 Stars For Child Protection
Honda plans to introduce a total of 10 EV models – specifically for China – by 2027, building on the foundation laid by the e:NS1 and e: NP1 models introduced in 2022.
Honda Unveils New-Gen EVs Under ‘Ye Series’ Ahead Of Auto China 2024
The app uses computer vision, generative AI, satellite imaging, geotargeting and weather data to paint a vivid picture of the environment outside the vehicle.
Honda Unveils AI-Powered Scenic Audio App For Visually Impaired Passengers
Indian brands like Ola Electric, along with other global manufacturers like Volkswagen, and Honda all made jokes on occasion of April Fools’ Day
The Best Automotive Pranks From April Fools' Day 2024
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Honda City, Elevate, Amaze Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.15 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved