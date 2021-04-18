COVID-19 Restrictions: Only Vehicles With Colour-Coded Stickers Allowed To Ply In Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has imposed several strict measures and restrictions to prevent and curb the deadly coronavirus. As a part of the state government's 'break the chain' effort, the Authorities in Mumbai have now introduced a colour-coded system for vehicles engaged in essential services allowing them to ply with more ease in the lockdown areas. It will also help in limiting vehicular traffic jams within the city amid COVID-19 restrictions. The Mumbai Police has allocated three colours - red, green and yellow for essential vehicles to ensure strict implementation. Police will issue these stickers on request at the checkpoints, tolls or local police stations, free of cost to the vehicle owners, as per the availability.

Moving out for essentials? Know your stickers-



Red-For medical services vehicles



Green-For eatables/food transport vehicles



Yellow-For vehicles of essential workers



W.e.f. 8pm on 18 Apr-7am on 1 May#EssentialStickers pic.twitter.com/Mr6eoSMxwx — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 17, 2021

According to the new guidelines issued by Mumbai Police, only vehicles with colour-coded stickers will be allowed to ply on the Mumbai roads effective April 18, 2021, from 7 am onwards. This colour-coded system will remain in force till 7 am on May 1, 2021. The movement of any person in public using any vehicle is prohibited unless a colour-coded sticker of a circular shape (6-inches diameter) is pasted on the front and rear screen of the vehicle. In the case of two-wheelers, the colour-coded sticker needs to be affixed on a visible portion on the front and rear.

Vehicles used by doctors or medical staff, medical services, ambulances, hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccination centres, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services will be required to affix a red coloured sticker. A green coloured sticker will be affixed on the vehicles used in transporting eatables/food items like groceries, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, bakery products, confectioneries and other food items. A yellow sticker needs to be pasted on vehicles related to transportation of officers and staff of central, state and local government, all public services, electric and gas supply services, municipal services, services for restoration or maintenance of telecom, e-commerce, ATMs or banking or financial institutions, cargo services, postal services, petroleum-related products, and offices of companies providing essential services.

Know Your Stickers!



From today, Red, Green and Yellow stickers are to be put on cars of Essential Service Providers to ensure smoother flow of traffic on roads.



Refer the image to know what category you belong to.#EssentialStickers pic.twitter.com/a4i3uvRMZn — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 18, 2021

Do note, any person not adhering to this order or misusing the sticker or moving in a vehicle for a reason/activity not exempted shall be punishable under the section 188 IPC and penal provisions under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005, and other legal provisions as applicable.

