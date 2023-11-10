Login

Custom Royal Enfield Hunter 350s Showcased At EICMA 2023

Royal Enfield displayed two new special edition variants of the Hunter 350 - one with a bikini fairing and cafe racer styling, and another named the 'King Nerd 350' edition
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on November 10, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • At EICMA 2023, Royal Enfield showcased two Hunter 350 special edition models.
  • Second motorcycle is called 'King Nerd 350' and has a grey base and orange colour scheme.
  • Fuel tank and custom cowls feature artistic patterns and designs.

At the recent 2023 EICMA motorcycle show, Royal Enfield displayed two customised versions of its popular Hunter 350 model. These customised versions highlight the strong potential for styling enhancements and personalisation of Royal Enfield’s entry-level motorcycle.

 

One of the special editions features modifications to transform the standard Hunter 350 into a cafe racer-inspired motorcycle. Changes include the addition of a bikini fairing, lower-set clip-on handlebars, a new single seat, and reshaped rear cowling in line with typical cafe racer styling. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review: Is It The Perfect ADV?

This cafe racer edition also has a two-tone colour scheme combining white and pink paintwork on the upper body with grey and yellow accents on the lower portions. Other modifications include a centrally-mounted instrument panel, an aftermarket exhaust system, and slick tires for enhanced performance. 

The second special edition is titled the 'King Nerd 350' and features a custom paint job. It features a grey base colour with orange as a contrast on various components like the fuel tank, seat sides, rear cowl, and leather bottle holder positioned below the seat. The fuel tank and cowls display abstract patterns and designs in line with the 'King Nerd' name.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Royal Enfield Electric Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts

 

Additional modifications like upsized tires, wheel covers and a headlight cowl provide added visual flair. This creative edition enables buyers to put a unique stamp on the Hunter 350's appearance.

 

 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Hunter 350# Hunter 350# bike
