Custom Royal Enfield Hunter 350s Showcased At EICMA 2023

At the recent 2023 EICMA motorcycle show, Royal Enfield displayed two customised versions of its popular Hunter 350 model. These customised versions highlight the strong potential for styling enhancements and personalisation of Royal Enfield’s entry-level motorcycle.

One of the special editions features modifications to transform the standard Hunter 350 into a cafe racer-inspired motorcycle. Changes include the addition of a bikini fairing, lower-set clip-on handlebars, a new single seat, and reshaped rear cowling in line with typical cafe racer styling.

This cafe racer edition also has a two-tone colour scheme combining white and pink paintwork on the upper body with grey and yellow accents on the lower portions. Other modifications include a centrally-mounted instrument panel, an aftermarket exhaust system, and slick tires for enhanced performance.

The second special edition is titled the 'King Nerd 350' and features a custom paint job. It features a grey base colour with orange as a contrast on various components like the fuel tank, seat sides, rear cowl, and leather bottle holder positioned below the seat. The fuel tank and cowls display abstract patterns and designs in line with the 'King Nerd' name.

Additional modifications like upsized tires, wheel covers and a headlight cowl provide added visual flair. This creative edition enables buyers to put a unique stamp on the Hunter 350's appearance.