Dance Choreographer Terence Lewis Reminisces His Journey From Owning A Maruti Zen To A Land Rover Defender

In the latest episode of the car&bike original series – Carkhana, our guest was dancer and choreographer, Terence Lewis. In this episode, we explored the city of Pune, while talking about cars and food. Terence spoke about his humble beginnings and his long and challenging journey towards success. He also spoke about his first car, the iconic Maruti Zen hatchback, which he bought at the young age of 23.

Speaking with the show’s host Rannvijay Singha about buying his first car, Terence Lewis said, “I think was 23-year-old. My mother had said you will never ride a bike. All of us four brothers had sworn this our mother. But the fact was that if you don’t get a car, it’s also ok, because we were a middle-class family, so we did not have much. But we were very happy in that sense. The first car I bought was a Maruti Zen… a golden Zen.”

Since then, Terence has come a long way and has owned several cars, but now he favours SUVs over any other body type. In fact, one of his current prized possessions is a Land Rover Defender, while Terence says that his daily driver is a Hyundai Creta as its compact size allows him the convenience to drive around a traffic-laden city like Mumbai.

On the work front, Terence Lewis has been judging several dance reality shows, in addition to being a dance choreographer for Bollywood movies and music videos. Lewis has done more than 25 movies and music albums. He is known for his work in movies like - Lagaan, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Gold. In 2020, a biopic documentary about his own life Terence Lewis, Indian Man directed by the French director Pierre X. Garnier was released.