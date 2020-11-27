Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Procures 1,250 Low Floor BS6 AC CNG Buses

The BS6 transition is primarily aimed at reducing air pollution and that has been at the top priority of the Delhi government as well. Now the State government is trying to add more BS6 compliant buses to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet and they will likely replace older vehicles, as well as add up to its fleet. Kailash Gahlot, Environment & Transport Minister of Delhi has confirmed that the DTC board has approved procurement of 1,250 low floor AC CNG buses that comply with the stringent emission norms.

The Delhi High Court had earlier told the Kejriwal government to increase the number of buses.

In a tweet, Ashok Gahlot said, "Delhi govt, under Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, is constantly committed to augmenting public transport & reducing pollution. In another landmark decision, DTC board today approved procurement of 1250 State-of-the-Art Low Floor AC CNG buses, compliant to BS-VI norms." The BS6 CNG buses will not only help curbing the issue of air pollution in the state, but also more number of buses will help diluting the crowd inside the bus, helping maintaining social distancing in these COVID times.

Earlier DTC had procured buses in 2010.

DTC last purchased buses almost a decade back in the Sheila Dikshit government and had procured about 3,750 buses then. According to State Transport Authority (STA), the life span of a bus is 15 years, but the tender mentions that the life span of a bus is 7 to 10 years or 7.5 lakh km, whichever happens first.

