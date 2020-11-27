New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Procures 1,250 Low Floor BS6 AC CNG Buses

Kailash Gahlot, Environment & Transport Minister of Delhi has confirmed that the DTC board has approved procurement of 1,250 low floor AC CNG buses that comply with stringent emission norms.

By  Shubham Parashar | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Delhi Transport Corporation has procured 1,250 low-floor BS6 CNG AC buses. expand View Photos
The Delhi Transport Corporation has procured 1,250 low-floor BS6 CNG AC buses.

Highlights

  • DTC has procured 1,250 low-floor BS6 CNG AC buses.
  • The last time DTC procured buses was in 2010.
  • The new buses are likely to replace old DTC buses.

The BS6 transition is primarily aimed at reducing air pollution and that has been at the top priority of the Delhi government as well. Now the State government is trying to add more BS6 compliant buses to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet and they will likely replace older vehicles, as well as add up to its fleet. Kailash Gahlot, Environment & Transport Minister of Delhi has confirmed that the DTC board has approved procurement of 1,250 low floor AC CNG buses that comply with the stringent emission norms.

Also Read: Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles

dtc

The Delhi High Court had earlier told the Kejriwal government to increase the number of buses.

In a tweet, Ashok Gahlot said, "Delhi govt, under Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, is constantly committed to augmenting public transport & reducing pollution. In another landmark decision, DTC board today approved procurement of 1250 State-of-the-Art Low Floor AC CNG buses, compliant to BS-VI norms." The BS6 CNG buses will not only help curbing the issue of air pollution in the state, but also more number of buses will help diluting the crowd inside the bus, helping maintaining social distancing in these COVID times.

Also Read: Indian Government's Big EV Push: 69,000 Petrol Pumps To Get Charging Kiosks

Newsbeep
dtc bus

Earlier DTC had procured buses in 2010.

0 Comments

DTC last purchased buses almost a decade back in the Sheila Dikshit government and had procured about 3,750 buses then. According to State Transport Authority (STA), the life span of a bus is 15 years, but the tender mentions that the life span of a bus is 7 to 10 years or 7.5 lakh km, whichever happens first.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
BMW R18 Review
BMW R18 Review
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,316
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,316
Road Transport Ministry Revises BIS Standards For Two-Wheeler Helmets In India
Road Transport Ministry Revises BIS Standards For Two-Wheeler Helmets In India
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Procures 1,250 Low Floor BS6 AC CNG Buses
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Procures 1,250 Low Floor BS6 AC CNG Buses
Ashok Leyland Reveals Its Global EV Plans; Renames Optare Group As Switch Mobility
Ashok Leyland Reveals Its Global EV Plans; Renames Optare Group As Switch Mobility
Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Ashok Leyland And IIT Madras Team Up For New E-Bus Pilot
Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Ashok Leyland And IIT Madras Team Up For New E-Bus Pilot
Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Issued To Regulate Shared Mobility
Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Issued To Regulate Shared Mobility
Tesla To Launch Flashy Supercar Like Colours For New Roadster 
Tesla To Launch Flashy Supercar Like Colours For New Roadster 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Is Not A Fan Of The Driver Salary Cap
F1: Lewis Hamilton Is Not A Fan Of The Driver Salary Cap
F1: Sergio Perez Feels Red Bull Is His Only Viable Option 
F1: Sergio Perez Feels Red Bull Is His Only Viable Option 
2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Gets 22kW Onboard Charger 
2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Gets 22kW Onboard Charger 
2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Details Out; Bookings To Begin In January 2021
2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Details Out; Bookings To Begin In January 2021
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Yamaha D'elight 125 Unveiled In Europe
2021 Yamaha D'elight 125 Unveiled In Europe
How Parent Of BMW's China Partner Drove To The Brink Of Bankruptcy: Report
How Parent Of BMW's China Partner Drove To The Brink Of Bankruptcy: Report
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,816
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,816
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,816
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,816
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities