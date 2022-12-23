Tata Motors’ Subsidiary Signs Definitive Agreement To Operate 1500 Electric Buses In Delhi

TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has signed a definitive agreement with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to deploy electric buses in the nation’s capital. The order is part of the larger Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) tender bagged by the company in July 2022. As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. will supply, operate, and maintain 1500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years. This is the largest order for electric buses placed by DTC yet.

Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Chairman, TML CV Mobility Solutions Limited said, “It is indeed a historic occasion for us as we sign a definitive agreement for the country’s largest electric bus order. Our relationship with DTC, which stands strong for over a decade, is based on the foundation of mutual trust and cooperation and this order will further strengthen it. We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe, and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Delhi.”

Tata Motors will deploy the Starbus Electric bus for this project. The electric 12-metre sub was indigenously developed by the company for the Indian market, and the company has already deployed the electric bus across different regions in India. In fact, to date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India.

Shilpa Shinde, IAS, Managing Director, Delhi Transport Corporation said, “We are pleased to have signed an agreement for the largest order of 1500 electric buses in Delhi. This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city. The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will greatly help in improving the city’s air quality. The new buses will also immensely benefit the commuters with its ultra-modern features and comfortable seating.”

Tata Motors had earlier in April bagged a tender for 5,450 electric buses from CESL to be supplied to five cities - Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Surat. Much recently the company signed a definitive agreement with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to operate 921 electric buses in the city.