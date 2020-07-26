Oil marketing companies on Sunday yet again hiked the price of diesel in the national capital by 15 paise per litre. As per a price notification from state-owned oil companies, diesel price in Delhi inched towards the Rs 82 per litre-mark following the second consecutive day of the price hike. With the new prices coming into effect, the retail selling price of diesel took to its highest ever rate of Rs 81.94 per litre in Delhi. However, rates vary from state to state depending on the local sales tax or VAT levied.

Diesel price nears ₹ 82 a litre after a 15 paise increase on Sunday

Notably, this is the second consecutive day as diesel price has been revised. The oil companies hiked rates of diesel by 15 paise on Saturday, which came after a four-day hiatus in rate revision. Interestingly, petrol prices on Sunday remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre. Petrol prices have remained untouched for almost four weeks now.

The oil retailers have revised the diesel rate periodically in July. The cumulative increase in diesel price now stands at ₹ 12.55 per litre. To recall, petrol prices were also increased on 21 occasions before hitting the freeze button. The cumulative increase in petrol came to Rs 9.17 per litre. The oil companies started revising the prices of two auto fuels from June 7 after a huge break of 82 days due to nation-wide lockdown.

Petrol rates have remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre for almost four weeks.

In Mumbai, petrol price remains unchanged at ₹ 87.19 since June 29, however, diesel now retails ₹ 80.11 per litre. Customers in Chennai and Kolkata will have to shell out ₹ 78.86 and ₹ 77.04 for a litre of diesel, respectively. However, the petrol prices in Chennai and Kolkata also remained unchanged at ₹ 83.63 and ₹ 82.10 per litre respectively.

