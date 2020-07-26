New Cars and Bikes in India

Diesel Price in Delhi Inches Towards The ₹ 82 Per Litre-Mark; Sees Second Consecutive Hike Of 15 Paise

The diesel price in Delhi inched towards the Rs 82 per litre-mark following the second consecutive day of price revision. Petrol rate, however, remained unchanged.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Petrol prices on Sunday remained unchanged

Highlights

  • Diesel price in Delhi has reached a record high of around Rs. 82 a litre
  • Petrol rates were last changed on June 29
  • Price increase on Saturday came after a 4-day hiatus in rate revision

Oil marketing companies on Sunday yet again hiked the price of diesel in the national capital by 15 paise per litre. As per a price notification from state-owned oil companies, diesel price in Delhi inched towards the Rs 82 per litre-mark following the second consecutive day of the price hike. With the new prices coming into effect, the retail selling price of diesel took to its highest ever rate of Rs 81.94 per litre in Delhi. However, rates vary from state to state depending on the local sales tax or VAT levied.

Also Read: Diesel Price in Delhi At Its Highest Ever At ₹ 81.79 Per Litre, Petrol Remains Unchanged

8uslaip4

Diesel price nears ₹ 82 a litre after a 15 paise increase on Sunday

Notably, this is the second consecutive day as diesel price has been revised. The oil companies hiked rates of diesel by 15 paise on Saturday, which came after a four-day hiatus in rate revision. Interestingly, petrol prices on Sunday remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre. Petrol prices have remained untouched for almost four weeks now.

The oil retailers have revised the diesel rate periodically in July. The cumulative increase in diesel price now stands at ₹ 12.55 per litre. To recall, petrol prices were also increased on 21 occasions before hitting the freeze button. The cumulative increase in petrol came to Rs 9.17 per litre. The oil companies started revising the prices of two auto fuels from June 7 after a huge break of 82 days due to nation-wide lockdown.

3re358go

Petrol rates have remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre for almost four weeks.

Also Read: CNG Prices In Mumbai Increased By ₹ 1 Per Kg

0 Comments

In Mumbai, petrol price remains unchanged at ₹ 87.19 since June 29, however, diesel now retails ₹ 80.11 per litre. Customers in Chennai and Kolkata will have to shell out ₹ 78.86 and ₹ 77.04 for a litre of diesel, respectively. However, the petrol prices in Chennai and Kolkata also remained unchanged at ₹ 83.63 and ₹ 82.10 per litre respectively.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 1
Select your City
or select from popular cities