DMC Moves The Debut Of The New DeLorean EV Up To May 31
- The DeLorean EVolved will make its debut on May 31, 2022.
- The sports car will have an all-electric powertrain.
- Will borrow design cues from its predecessor, like the gullwing doors.
DMC has been teasing a revived DeLorean since February, and it is now closer than ever to its official debut. The company also revealed that the car will be called 'DeLorean EVolved', signifying that not only is the car an evolved version of the older car which famously starred in the 'Back To The Future' movie franchise, but the car will also be an EV. That's about all we know about the powertrain of the sports car, but we will know more about it sooner than we expected.
You asked. We listened. We're counting down to the first complete look of the all-new DeLorean.— DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) May 4, 2022
Sign up for exclusive early access on https://t.co/p3SV5rw0VR to see the car 24 hours before the general public on May 31st. #DeloreanEVolved pic.twitter.com/nrX2uYudGh
Details about the EV are still scarce, but the sports car will likely borrow design cues from the older DeLorean while adopting a more toned down design, with fewer sharp lines and addition of a few curves to the body. The car will retain the gullwing doors as was revealed in the first teaser in February, and will have a retro-modern styling, much like the Hyundai IONIQ 5 - read our review of that here.