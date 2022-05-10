DMC Moves The Debut Of The New DeLorean EV Up To May 31

DMC has been teasing a revived DeLorean since February, and it is now closer than ever to its official debut. The company also revealed that the car will be called 'DeLorean EVolved', signifying that not only is the car an evolved version of the older car which famously starred in the 'Back To The Future' movie franchise, but the car will also be an EV. That's about all we know about the powertrain of the sports car, but we will know more about it sooner than we expected.

The original DeLorean starred in the 'Back To The Future' movie franchise, and was one of the most famous movie cars in the 80s. That is because DMC has moved the reveal of the DeLorean EVolved from August 18, 2022, to the end of this month. In a tweet, DeLorean Motor Company said that since fans have been asking, DMC has moved the reveal of the all-new DeLorean up to May 31, 2022. The DMC website also shows a countdown to the unveil event on May 31, with an option to sign up for an exclusive early access which will allow you to preview the car before the 'general public' on May 30.

You asked. We listened. We're counting down to the first complete look of the all-new DeLorean.

You asked. We listened. We're counting down to the first complete look of the all-new DeLorean.

Sign up for exclusive early access to see the car 24 hours before the general public on May 31st.

The DeLorean EVolved will retain the iconic gullwing doors from its predecessor.

Details about the EV are still scarce, but the sports car will likely borrow design cues from the older DeLorean while adopting a more toned down design, with fewer sharp lines and addition of a few curves to the body. The car will retain the gullwing doors as was revealed in the first teaser in February, and will have a retro-modern styling, much like the Hyundai IONIQ 5 - read our review of that here.