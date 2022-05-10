  • Home
  DMC Moves The Debut Of The New DeLorean EV Up To May 31

The car from the movie franchise 'Back To The Future' is set to be revived as an EV, with debut moved up from August 18 to May 31, 2022.
10-May-22
  • The DeLorean EVolved will make its debut on May 31, 2022.
  • The sports car will have an all-electric powertrain.
  • Will borrow design cues from its predecessor, like the gullwing doors.

DMC has been teasing a revived DeLorean since February, and it is now closer than ever to its official debut. The company also revealed that the car will be called 'DeLorean EVolved', signifying that not only is the car an evolved version of the older car which famously starred in the 'Back To The Future' movie franchise, but the car will also be an EV. That's about all we know about the powertrain of the sports car, but we will know more about it sooner than we expected.

Also Read: 'Back To The Future' Fame DeLorean To Return In EV Avatar

sf2mu9a4

The original DeLorean starred in the 'Back To The Future' movie franchise, and was one of the most famous movie cars in the 80s.

That is because DMC has moved the reveal of the DeLorean EVolved from August 18, 2022, to the end of this month. In a tweet, DeLorean Motor Company said that since fans have been asking, DMC has moved the reveal of the all-new DeLorean up to May 31, 2022. The DMC website also shows a countdown to the unveil event on May 31, with an option to sign up for an exclusive early access which will allow you to preview the car before the 'general public' on May 30.

Also Read: DeLorean EVolved EV Teased

hr5402ik

The DeLorean EVolved will retain the iconic gullwing doors from its predecessor.

Details about the EV are still scarce, but the sports car will likely borrow design cues from the older DeLorean while adopting a more toned down design, with fewer sharp lines and addition of a few curves to the body. The car will retain the gullwing doors as was revealed in the first teaser in February, and will have a retro-modern styling, much like the Hyundai IONIQ 5 - read our review of that here.

