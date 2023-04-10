  • Home
Dubai ‘P7’ Number Plate Sold For A Whopping 55 Million Dirhams At ‘Most Noble Numbers’ Auction

It has set a Guinness world record for the most expensive number plate sold ever
authorBy carandbike Team
10-Apr-23 12:45 PM IST
Highlights
  • The first bid for the number plate was 15 million dirhams
  • The previous most expensive number plate ‘F1’ was sold for 52.5 million dirhams in 2008
  • The Auction included numerous other license plates and phone numbers

At the "Most Noble Numbers" auctions in UAE-Dubai, P7 set a record for the most expensive vehicle license plate when it was sold for a whopping 55 million dirhams. The first bid for the license plate was 15 million, but it quickly increased to almost 30 million dirhams. The proposal, which was made by businessman Pavel Valeryevich Durov, a French Emirati, then remained at Dh 25 million for a while. the creator and proprietor of the Telegram app. 

The price increased swiftly until it was determined by bid panel seven, who preferred anonymity, to be Dh 55 million, or INR 122.6 crores. making this offer the costliest ever. “Sixteen Years ago, a world record was set in Abu Dhabi when a number plate was sold for Dh 52.5 Million. Will we set a new world record?” The host of the evening asked the guests before beginning the bidding. The previous number plate was ‘F1’ sold in 2008. 

The auction included numerous other VIP license plates and phone numbers as well. For the "1-Billion meals endowment" established by UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the auction procedure collected almost Dh 100 million. The event was organised by Emirates Auction at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jumeirah. 

Picture credit Khaleej Times 

