Ducati Unveils 2 New Concept Motorcycles

Ducati introduced two new concept bikes named, CR24I and RR24I at the 2024 London Bike Shed Motorshow. The CR24I resembles a Cafe Racer while the other is along the lines of a Scrambler. Ducati hasn't disclosed the technical details of the models and has not confirmed if it will put the bikes into production.

Drawing inspiration from the legendary British venues of the 1960s, the CR24I features a 17-inch front rim with road tyres and sporty clip-on handlebars with bar-end mirrors. The bike's tank-mounted fairing and narrow and wrap-around designer a nod to iconic Ducati models like the Pantah and the 750 SS. The single-seat saddle, with its detachable passenger cover is inspired from the classic 'panettone' saddles of 70s sports bikes.

The RR24I concept, on the other hand, comes with minimalist and functional aesthetics which the brand says was inspired by post-apocalyptic movies and TV series. It features styling cues such as spoked wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres, a removable passenger seat that can make space to store luggage and a Termignoni exhaust.

A few days back Ducati also introduced a limited edition Monster motorcycle to honour Ayrton Senna, featuring a special livery inspired by the Brazilian flag. Only 341 units will be manufactured reflecting Senna's 3 World Titles and 41 F1 victories. The Monster Senna celebrates the historic bond between Ducati and Senna, who was an early Monster 900 owner.



