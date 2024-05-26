Login
Ducati Unveils 2 New Concept Motorcycles

The motorcycles, named, CR24I and RR24I were showcased at the 2024 London Bike Shed Motorshow
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on May 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ducati has unveiled two new concept motorcycles at the London Bike Shed MotoShow.
  • Ducati hasn't disclosed the technical details of the models.
  • Not confirmed if they will go into production.

Ducati introduced two new concept bikes named, CR24I and RR24I at the 2024 London Bike Shed Motorshow. The CR24I resembles a Cafe Racer while the other is along the lines of a Scrambler. Ducati hasn't disclosed the technical details of the models and has not confirmed if it will put the bikes into production. 

 

Also Read: BMW Concept Skytop Roadster Unveiled; To Be Showcased At The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024

Scrambler Ducati 3

Drawing inspiration from the legendary British venues of the 1960s, the CR24I features a 17-inch front rim with road tyres and sporty clip-on handlebars with bar-end mirrors. The bike's tank-mounted fairing and narrow and wrap-around designer a nod to iconic Ducati models like the Pantah and the 750 SS. The single-seat saddle, with its detachable passenger cover is inspired from the classic 'panettone' saddles of 70s sports bikes. 

CR 24 I 1

The RR24I concept, on the other hand, comes with minimalist and functional aesthetics which the brand says was inspired by post-apocalyptic movies and TV series. It features styling cues such as spoked wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres, a removable passenger seat that can make space to store luggage and a Termignoni exhaust.

 

Also Read: BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Launched At Rs 46.90 Lakh 

RR 24 I 1

A few days back Ducati also introduced a limited edition Monster motorcycle to honour Ayrton Senna, featuring a special livery inspired by the Brazilian flag. Only 341 units will be manufactured reflecting Senna's 3 World Titles and 41 F1 victories. The Monster Senna celebrates the historic bond between Ducati and Senna, who was an early Monster 900 owner.


 

