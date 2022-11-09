EICMA 2022: Honda Reveals New CMX1100T Rebel Tourer

Aside from revealing all-new models such as the EM1 e: electric scooter and XL750 Transalp, Honda also announced revisions to its existing product portfolio. These included styling updates, new variants and new paint schemes for select models one of which was the new CMX1100T Rebel.

The new variant of the 1100 Rebel series is aimed at adding more practicality for long-distance riders with the addition of a new front fairing and hard panniers on the sides for increased storage. Honda says the new fairing with an integrated flyscreen offers increased protection from the elements while the hard panniers offer up to 35 litres of storage.

The design otherwise remains unchanged with the stripped-out look of the standard 1100 with the exposed frame and darkened finish cosmetics unchanged.

Honda does offer a Tour pack with the standard 1100 Rebel though it includes soft panniers and a rear backrest while lacking the front fairing. Interestingly the standard 1100 Rebel is offered with a front cowl with a flyscreen as an accessory though that is a different unit to the one offered in the new tourer.

Mechanically there are no changes to the Rebel 1100T over the older model with the bike using the 1,084 cc, liquid-cooled parallel twin developing 85.8 bhp and 98 Nm of torque. The suite of electronic rider aids too are carried over unchanged. Unlike the standard 1100 Rebel which can be optioned with either a manual or DCT gearbox, the 1100T will be available with a DCT as standard.