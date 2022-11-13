EICMA 2022: New Benelli Tornado Naked Twin 500 Unveiled

Benelli has taken the covers off the 2023 Tornado Naked Twin 500, and the first thing that grabs the eye is the naked middleweight's fascia. It gets a very striking face, with two angular shaped LED DRLs flanking the vertically stacked twin pod LED headlight. The headlight structure is open and almost raw looking, and it gives the motorcycle a very distinct appeal to most.

The Tornado Naked Twin gets a pair of LED DRLs flanking a twin-pod LED headlamp, and the entire cluster is uncovered.

The angular design elements continue through the rest of the bodywork, and it also gets a very unique block pattern livery all around. Tail section is as minimal as synonyms with most nakeds, and with the exhaust routed under the belly, the bike has a narrow profile. It also gets a sculpted 14-litre fuel tank.

The Benelli Tornado Naked Twin gets an underbelly exhaust, giving it a thin profile.

Powering the motorcycle is the same 500 cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that powers the TRK 502 range, and the 502C cruiser. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet clutch, a torque converter, and a slipper clutch, and puts out 46.9 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and 46 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm.

It gets a block pattern livery, while the rest of the bike has angular body work.

The responsibility of stopping the motorcycle on the other hand, is taken care of by a pair of 320 mm discs up front, and a single 260 mm disc at the back. It gets 17-inch wheels on both ends, while suspension duties are handled by 50 mm telescopic forks at front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle also gets a five-inch colour TFT screen with bluetooth connectivity & handlebar controls.