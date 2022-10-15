Electric Scooter Maker Bounce Infinity Opens First Showroom In Delhi

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Bounce Infinity has opened its first showroom in Delhi. The EV maker is looking to expand its physical footprint in India, and with the opening of this showroom, Bounce Infinity now has 37 showrooms across India, in the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Orissa and West Bengal, which display the Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter. The showrooms aim to provide live experience of the product, allowing people to simply walk in the showroom for a walk about or a test ride, instead of waiting in long queues after online registration.

Upon opening Bounce Infinity's 37th showroom, Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder said, “We are delighted to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles in Odisha with our new Bounce Infinity experience center in Bhubaneswar. With this [Delhi] store, we aim to strengthen our presence in the city and further support our vision to achieve green mobility in the country.”

Bounce Infinity announced that it began deliveries of its E1 electric scooters across India in April 2022. The company says that it has as many as 60,000 pending bookings, seeing strong organic demand for its e-scooters. Bounce Infinity also plans to expand its physical footprint further, by opening 75 more showrooms across the country by the end of 2022. The company will continue to sell its scooters through its own website, and e-commerce partner Flipkart.