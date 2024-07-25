Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
BMW New 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINICooper S 2024Kia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Electric Two-Wheeler Subsidies Under Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) To End On July 31

The scheme commenced on April 1, 2024, with a budget allocation of Rs 500 crore.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Over 3.72 lakh electric vehicles will be supported under the EMPS 2024 scheme
  • Out of Rs 493.55 crore, Rs 333.39 crore secured for electric two-wheelers
  • Absence of subsidies from Aug 1 could make electric two-wheelers more expensive

The Indian government has announced the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024, aimed at boosting green mobility and the development of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem, will conclude on July 31. The scheme commenced on April 1 and has a budget allocation of Rs 500 crore.

 

According to the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), the total payout of demand incentives is restricted to Rs 493.55 crore. This funding will support the purchase of 3,72,215 electric vehicles, with the bulk of the funds – 3,33,387 (333.39 crore) – allocated for electric two-wheelers.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Files DRHP For Upcoming IPO; To Dilute 17.5% Stake

 

Ola S1 X 1

The total payout under the demand incentive is restricted to Rs 493.55 crore. 

 

Should the funds be exhausted before the July 31 deadline, the scheme will end, and no further claims will be accepted, mentioned the statement. However, there is speculation that the government may extend the EMPS for a few more months until the purported FAME III scheme is introduced. For now, it is unclear if there will be any subsidies on offer from August 1 onwards. In case there are no subsidies in the interim, prices of electric two-wheelers could rise once again.

# Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme# EMPS 2024# Indian Government# electric two-wheelers# electric vehicles# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Bikes# bike
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Bookings for the BMW CE 04 electric scooter commenced earlier this month with deliveries slated to begin in September.
    BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh
  • The special lease plan on EV6 is available exclusively for Doctors, Chartered Accountants, self-employed professionals and select corporate employees.
    Kia EV6 Now Available Under Lease For Rs. 1.29 Lakhs Per Month
  • Even in production form, Tata’s first coupe-SUV appears to have carried over most of the design and styling cues seen on the original concept unveiled all the way back in 2022.
    Production-Spec Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of August 7 Launch
  • The new BMW CE 04, which will be launched on July 24, is expected to become the most expensive electric scooter in India yet.
    All-New BMW CE 04 Bookings Open; India Launch On July 24
  • River's first retail store in Hyderabad is spread out over 1,000 sq. ft., in Kukatpally.
    River Indie Electric Scooter Now Available In Hyderabad

Latest News

  • The teaser pic shows the battery pack and electric motor located below housed within a tubular frame with multiple control modules mounted at different locations
    Ola’s CEO Posts Teaser Image Of Upcoming Electric Bike
  • The 2024 edition of the motorcycle receives a new colour scheme, an updated rear tail lamp, dual-channel ABS, a drag race timer and a panic brake alert system.
    2024 Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.39 Lakh
  • This special edition model of the Ignis is Rs 35,000 more affordable than the Sigma MT variant
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiant Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 5.49 Lakh
  • Citroen’s first coupe-SUV for India is primed to go up against the incoming Tata Curvv, which will also be launched next month.
    Production Citroen Basalt Exterior Previewed Ahead Of August Launch
  • The Curvv looks to get the same dashboard design and layout as the Nexon EV but unlike its smaller sibling, it will offer ADAS tech.
    Tata Curvv EV Interior Previewed In New Video; Level 2 ADAS Confirmed
  • Bajaj Auto is currently gauging the response for the Freedom 125, depending on which, the company will decide whether to opt for a smaller or bigger displacement CNG bike.
    Opinion: Which Is The Next CNG Bike Based On The Bajaj Freedom?
  • The Mini Countryman E, now in its third generation, marks the debut of the fully electric version of the Countryman SUV in India.
    Mini Countryman Electric Launched In India: Top 5 Highlights
  • The scheme commenced on April 1, 2024, with a budget allocation of Rs 500 crore.
    Electric Two-Wheeler Subsidies Under Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) To End On July 31
  • The German luxury and sportscar maker reported sales of 489 units in the first six months of the year.
    Porsche India Reports Best Ever Sales In H1 2024; SUVs Are Highest Sellers
  • Nissan India has officially begun bookings of their new flagship SUV - the 2024 X-Trail for a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh
    Nissan X-Trail Bookings To Open On July 26; Deliveries To Begin In August
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved