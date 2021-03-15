Electric Victoria Carriages Launched In Mumbai By Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

The keys of the e-carriages were handed over to the riders of the old horse-driven buggies

The iconic Victoria carriages are set to make a comeback on the streets of Mumbai but in an all-electric avatar. The Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched electric Victoria carriages at his official residence, Varsha. The keys of the e-carriages were handed over to the riders of the old horse-driven buggies in the presence of transport minister Anil Parab and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या हस्ते आज इलेक्ट्रिक व्हिक्टोरिया बग्गींचे अनावरण करण्यात आले.



CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray launched Electric Victoria Carriages today. pic.twitter.com/NwMDuGO4Gf — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 14, 2021

Mumbaikars will see electric carriages running on the streets of Mumbai very soon, as trial runs already have been carried out in the parts of south Mumbai. The horse-driven carriages were last seen in the year 2015 before the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of petitioners fighting against animal cruelty.

The state transport department recently approved a proposal to permit e-carriages to run near the Gateway of India, where traditional horse-driven buggies ran for almost a century. Initially, at least 12 electric carriages will run on the route of Gateway of India, Flora Fountain, Kala Ghoda, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty and Nariman Point, where these carriages were very popular. These carriages will be operated by a startup - Ubo Ridez.

This electric carriage comes with a seating capacity of six people

These carriages come equipped with lithium-ion batteries that can offer a ride up to 70 km on a single charge. These eco-friendly buggies weigh around 650 kg.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.