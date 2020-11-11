New Cars and Bikes in India
Electrify America Now Has 500 Charging Stations in USA

It has also become the go-to partner for new electric vehicles in the US, particularly ones that are coming from European or Asian brands.

Sahil Gupta
Electrify America has 2,200 DC fast chargers across USA expand View Photos
Electrify America has 2,200 DC fast chargers across USA

Electrify America now has 500 charging stations for electric cars in the US. This is quite an important milestone for the company as this project was born out of the settlement between Volkswagen and the EPA in the aftermath of the "diesel gate" saga. The EPA decided that instead of paying a fine, Volkswagen would better serve the environment and the American people by building a fast charger network to support new electric cars. Now, it is clear this was a great move as Electrify America is proving to be one of the largest fast charger networks across the United States. It has also become the go-to partner for new electric vehicles in the US, particularly ones that are coming from European or Asian brands. 

avuqrhts

It now has 500 stations across the US

"Electrify America announced it has opened more than 500 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations across the U.S., surpassing a significant milestone in the company's expansion. With more than 2,200 individual DC fast chargers nationwide, Electrify America is delivering on its commitment to making EV ownership more convenient than ever, " said Giovanni Palazzo, the president and CEO of Electrify America. 

Now it will also be installing solar-powered canopies on select locations while protecting cars from the elements while delivering power extracted from the sun. Electrify America is also installing Tesla PowerPacks at some of its charging stations. This was reported by Electrek in September claiming that already 60 stations had Tesla's PowerPacks in place. This number is expected to increase to 125 by the end of 2021. 

1c49fj5

They are also using Tesla PowerWalls

0 Comments

"Electrify America is raising the bar when it comes to the high-speed charging experience needed to expedite the transition to an electric future. In just over two years, we've made great progress in expanding our network while maintaining a deliberate focus on delivering the fastest charging speeds possible - 150kW and 350kW. We are confident that reduced charging times and increased charger availability will help Electrify America, and the industry as a whole, deliver the future-proof charging experience that customers deserve," Palazzo added. 

