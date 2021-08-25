  • Home
Elon Musk Believes Tesla's FSD 9.2 Software Is Not Great

25-Aug-21 08:17 PM IST
  • Musk has said that the current FSD beta 9.2 isn't that good
  • He noted massive improvements in the 9.3 update which he is using
  • Tesla is moving towards a vision-based self driving system

Elon Musk has revealed that isn't happy with the current 9.2 build of the FSD software that's running on various Tesla cars. In his typical style the billionaire took to Twitter where he was replying to a comment by the Whole Mars Catalog revealing the tech could be better. He said that the FSD beta V9.2 is not great but revealed that the next version would be even better.

"FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo, but the Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible. We're trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN retraining," he tweeted. "Just drove FSD Beta 9.3 from Pasadena to LAX. Much improved!," he added.

With the 9.2 update of the FSD software, Tesla's were supposed to better navigate small inner city streets with more ease and improved safety. Version 9.3 about which Musk spoke hasn't been released publicly to beta testers. Musk claims some incremental improvements will bring it closer to version 10 which is when Tesla is expected to release the software to the masses.

Recently, Tesla showed off the Dojo supercomputer which is being used to train the self-driving algorithms. It has also announced that the next version of the FSD hardware will include a new chip and new cameras which will debut with the Cybertruck in 2022.
