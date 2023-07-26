Enigma Ambier N8 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced at Rs 1.05 Lakh

Enigma Automobiles has launched its latest offering the Ambier N8 electric scooter in India with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh up to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter is now available for online bookings and comes in five colors: Grey, White, Blue, Matte Black, and Silver.

The Ambier N8 boasts a 200 km range on a single charge, it is powered by a 1500-watt motor, enabling it to reach a top speed of 50 kmph. Enigma says the Ambier N8 can carry up to 200 kg of load (rider inclusive) and comes with a 26-litre boot. Furthermore, it comes equipped with connected features through the ENIGMA ON Connect App.

Enigma claims the Ambier N8 can be charged to full in as little as 2-4 hours though the company did not reveal the charging standard. The scooter comes with a 63V 60AH Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery.

“With the launch of the Ambier N8, we at Enigma Automobiles are proud to address one of the key concerns in the electric vehicle industry: range anxiety. Clocking an impressive range of 200 kilometres on a single charge, the Ambier N8 empowers riders with confidence, knowing they have the freedom to explore without range anxiety holding them back,” said Enigma's co-founder and Managing Director, Anmol Bohre.



