EV Maker Polestar In Talks On New Fund Raising: CEO

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath was speaking at the Shanghai auto show.

Swedish electric vehicle (EV) brand Polestar, which is controlled by China's Geely, is in early talks about a new round of fund raising, its chief executive Thomas Ingenlath told Reuters on Monday.

Ingenlath was speaking at the Shanghai auto show. Polestar, which is making vehicles in China's eastern city of Taizhou, raised $550 million from investors last week.

Asked whether Polestar planned to go public, Ingenlath declined to confirm any plans but said "there are options on the table."

