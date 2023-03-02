  • Home
EV Sales February 2023: Ather Records 495% Year-On-Year Growth In Sales

Ather also installed several charging grids and delivered its 100,000th vehicle this month.
Ather Energy recorded a good month of sales pushing 12,147 units in February 2023. A statement by the company said that it registered a 495 per cent year-on-year growth. Ather had quite the eventful month as it inaugurated 6 experience centres including its 100th outlet in the country and announced corporate partnership with 2500+ organisations, to provide financial benefits. Ather also installed several charging grids and delivered its 100,000th vehicle this month.  

Ather delivered its 100,000th vehicle this month

Speaking about the sales in February 2023, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, "In February, we shipped 12,147 units of the Ather 450 series and grew our market share from January. We currently have a market share of 15.5% at a national level and 21% in markets where we have retail presence. February also marked a number of significant milestones for us. We delivered our 100,000th vehicle to our customers, inaugurated our 100th experience center, and installed the 1000th Ather Grid in India. We are rapidly expanding our retail footprint, inaugurating 6 ECs in February, and are now present in 81 cities with 108 experience centres."

