Everything You Need to Know About WRC In 2022

It seems like World Rally Championship (WRC) 2022 has bid farewell to the old and dusty rulebook. You'll be shocked yet elated to learn some of the extensive changes to the WRC 2022. It looks like WRC 2022 is set to redefine and dominate this new era of motorsports. There are changes in the aero, fuel, and more, but we won't spill all the beans here! So, let's crack everything you need to know about the WRC in 2022!

Beefier Chassis!

At the WRC 2022, you'll be looking at a beefier chassis! The big three (Hyundai, Toyota, and M-sport) will be featuring a steel space-frame chassis for WRC 2022.

The tests suggest that this all-new chassis is a much stronger arrangement. Also, for the first time, WRC has specified the minimum wheelbase required. The teams can build their car's structure using custom panels.

Photo Credit: wallpapercave.com

Hybrid Power

The 2022 season heralds the 50th edition of WRC. With the WRC approaching its half-century birthday, it's time to shake up things. One of the biggest news in the WRC world is the introduction of hybrid power.

WRC has twinned a 100 kW motor with the 1.6-litre turbocharged engines. The drivers can control that extra oomph through the throttle. What's more, the cars go from rest to 62 mph in just three seconds! Combined engines can pump out 369lb-ft of torque and 500 bhp. Sweet!

Simplified and Straightforward Mechanicals

One of the ideas behind introducing a new rulebook is to make the cars a tad slower (and safer!). In the 2022 WRC, no vehicles shall enjoy any fancy active central differentials.

It means that the WRC teams will have to make do with rear and front limited-slip differential setups. What's more, the rule makers have simplified the suspensions too. Moreover, the six-speed transmission is out of the game, making room for only five-speed.

Reduced Aerodynamics

To make it slower and a tad easier on the pocket, WRC 2022 has also said no to aerodynamic surfaces. They've chopped off hidden air ducts and rear diffusers.

Owing to these changes in aerodynamics, the downforce ought to be lower in WRC 2022. FIA has sensed that teams spend exorbitant amounts on carbon fibre air vanes to gain minor downforce effects.

The All-New Fuel

Now, let's talk about the new fuel that is one of the most buzz-making news of WRC 2022. The WRC has introduced a 100% sustainable power for this season. This sustainable fuel is a combination of synthetic ingredients and biofuel.

The F1, too, is committed to bringing about similar changes in fuel by 2025. It is an effort towards reducing the carbon emissions produced by motorsports.

Photo Credit: wallpapercave.com

So, on a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you to view the WRC 2022 with all these alterations?