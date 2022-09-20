eVolt India, Indian Oil Partner To Install AC chargers At Petrol Pumps In Punjab, Haryana and UP

The Indian Oil Corporation has partnered with EV charging infrastructure start-up eVolt to install charging stations across its existing petrol pumps in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Under the collaboration, eVolt will be installing over 75 electric vehicle charging stations in said states.

“Our partnership with an important stakeholder like IOCL aligns with eVolt’s vision to build a robust EV charging station network and encourage mass EV adoption by alleviating range anxiety. We are thrilled to be contributing to India’s green mobility goals through this partnership. With the addition of these charging stations to our existing network, we plan to aggressively scale up our EV charging infrastructure pan-India by working closely with stakeholders in the private and public spaces," said Sarthak Shukla, Founder and CEO, eVolt India.

The charging stations will be installed at existing Indian Oil petrol pumps in the three states.

The charging stations being set up will include 3.3kW AC and 7.4kW AC units supporting charging for both two- and four-wheelers. The 3.3kW Ac chargers will support AC001 charging standard while the more powerful 7.4kW units will support Type-2 standards.

The installation of new charging stations at its pumps in the three states falls within IOCL’s plans to boost EV charging infrastructure in the country. The company is targeting having 10,000 Ev charging stations operational at its petrol pumps across the country in the next three years.