Indian Oil Collaborates With Engine Manufacturers To Achieve 5 Per Cent Ethanol Blending In Diesel

Indian Oil, in partnership with two domestic engine manufacturers, is reportedly undertaking a project to achieve 5 per cent ethanol blending in diesel fuel. This initiative aims to enhance sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint of diesel consumption in India.



Also Read: Hero Xoom 110 Real World Review

In a recent event organised by SIAM, Dr S S V Ramakumar, Director, Indian Oil said “To further the efforts towards sustainability in the automobile Industry, the Government of India has advanced the goal of decarbonisation from 2030 to 2025. To achieve this, it will be imperative to adopt alternative sources of ethanol production.”



The ethanol used for blending is sourced from sugarcane molasses, while the second generation of ethanol is derived from agricultural residues such as wheat straw, paddy straw, cotton straw, or any other agricultural waste, as stated by Ramakumar.

Also Read: 2023 Range Rover Sport Diesel Review: In Pictures



This collaborative effort between Indian Oil, engine manufacturers, and oil marketing companies is a crucial step towards achieving the national target of 1,000 crore litres (10 billion litres) of ethanol, which is required to accomplish a 20 per cent blending target by 2025. The increased ethanol availability will not only support the government's renewable energy goals but also help reduce India's dependence on fossil fuels and mitigate environmental challenges.

Also Read: 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Review



As reported by ET Auto, in addition to Indian Oil, several other public sector oil marketing companies, including Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), are also in the process of establishing second-generation ethanol plants. At least two of these facilities are nearing completion, which will significantly contribute to increasing the availability of ethanol in the country.



Written by: Ronit Agarwal

