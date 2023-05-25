F1: Aston Martin To Switch To Honda Engines From 2026

Aston Martin has announced plans to become an official works team in Formula 1 starting in 2026, partnering with Honda as their engine supplier. This news was revealed ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, and it marks Honda's full-time return to the sport in accordance with the new engine regulations set to take effect in 2026.

Although Honda officially left Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season, they have continued to provide engines to Red Bull Powertrains, which powers the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams, under a deal that extends until the end of the 2025 season. The exclusive partnership between Aston Martin and Honda signifies a transition from a customer team to a works team for Aston Martin and aligns with owner Lawrence Stroll's ambitious plans to establish the team as a title-contending outfit.

Commenting on the partnership, Lawrence Stroll, said, “I would like to welcome Honda and HRC to the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team. We share a mutual drive, determination, and relentless ambition to succeed on track. Honda is a global titan and its success in motorsport is longstanding and incredibly impressive."

Aston Martin has been an unexpected force in the 2023 Formula 1 season, securing four podium finishes through driver Fernando Alonso and rising from seventh to second place in the constructors' championship, surpassing their current engine supplier, Mercedes. The team is on the brink of moving into their game-changing new factory, and their new wind tunnel setup that is due to open in mid-2024, greatly influencing their car development from 2025.

“The new 2026 F1 power unit regulations are a huge and important change but one which we are confident we can navigate successfully together. Jointly with our strategic partner Aramco, we can look forward to open collaboration towards a common goal. Our future works partnership with Honda is one of the last parts of the jigsaw puzzle slotting into place for Aston Martin’s ambitious plans in Formula One,” said Martin Whitmarsh, the CEO of Aston Martin Performance Technologies.

Honda's decision to rejoin Formula 1 stems from the sport's new engine regulations, which will involve increased electrical power deployment and 100 per cent sustainable fuel use. These regulations convinced Honda that they can achieve their targets of carbon neutrality and increased electrification while participating in the sport.

“We believe that the technologies and know-how gained from this new challenge can potentially be applied directly to our future mass production electric vehicles, such as an electric flagship sports model, and electrification technologies in various areas, including eVTOL which is currently under research and development,” said Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO of Honda.

This partnership elevates Aston Martin's status in Formula 1 as they transition to a works team with the backing of an engine manufacturer, Honda. They can now compete on equal footing with Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari. Conclusively, the collaboration should benefit Aston Martin in become a strong championship contender with the Honda power units.