New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Bottas Beats Russell To Pole Position For Sakhir GP, Verstappen To Start At P3

Valtteri Bottas qualified with a time of 53.377s, beating Russell by a gap of just 0.026s. The Williams driver is filling in this weekend for 2020 world champion Lewis Hamilton, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
The 2020 Sakhir GP starts with a front row lock out for Mercedes, followed by Verstappen & Leclerc expand View Photos
The 2020 Sakhir GP starts with a front row lock out for Mercedes, followed by Verstappen & Leclerc

Highlights

  • George Russell fills in for Lewis Hamilton in Sakhir GP at Mercedes
  • Max Verstappen held a similar pace to that of the W10s & starts at P3
  • The top 10 drivers were separated by less than a second in qualifying

It's a front-row lockout for Mercedes at the Sakhir Grand Prix on Sunday as Valtteri Bottas secured the pole position followed by his temporary teammate George Russell starting second. Bottas qualified with a time of 53.377s, beating Russell by a gap of just 0.026s. The Williams driver is filling in this weekend for 2020 world champion Lewis Hamilton, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Max Verstappen starts in the second row and closely matched the pace of the Mercedes cars, with a gap of just 0.056s behind the pole-sitter. The top ten drivers were separated by less than a second.

8oi4ls54

Making slow progress over the practice sessions, Bottas dominated qualifying beating Hamilton's lap time from last week

The Mercedes drivers' first efforts at setting a lap time were on used tyres, which meant both Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets. However, the W10s went out again on the new medium tyres in the middle segment of the session and set the timesheets on fire. Bottas was the first to set the fastest lap time, which incidentally was 30s faster than that of Hamilton on the same circuit last week. Meanwhile, Russell was 0.142s adrift from Bottas.

With the final runs left, Russell managed to improve his time and closed the gap to 0.026s, in what was his first time competing in a Q3 session. Verstappen secured third running on softs, while Leclerc secured fourth and starts from the second row. The driver had only one set of new softs and did not go out again to set a new lap time after the initial run at the start of the Q3.

jvtapiv4

Charles Leclerc set a flying lap at the start of Q3, enough to secure P4 ahead of Sergio Perez

Newsbeep

That was enough though to stay ahead of Racing Point's Sergio Perez, who starts at P5, followed by AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat. Daniel Ricciardo of Renault starts from P7, ahead of Carlos Sainz Jr in the McLaren. Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri starts from P9, ahead of Lance Stroll in the Racing Point. Esteban Ocon in the Renault starts at P11, ahead of Alex Albon in the second Red Bull car, followed by Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari at P13.  The driver attempted to get through Q2 on mediums but could not improve his time on softs in the final runs.

eu1tj5c

Max Verstappen starts from the second row tomorrow alongside Charles Leclerc

0 Comments

Starting behind Vettel will be Antonio Giovinazzi in the Alfa Romeo, Lando Norris in the McLaren and Kevin Magnussen in the Haas car. Williams drivers' Nicholas Latifi and Jack Aitken, filling in for Russell, start at P16 and P17 respectively. Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen and Pietro Fittipaldi (filling in for Romain Grosjean) at Haas complete the grid for the Sakhir GP.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
F1: Bottas Beats Russell To Pole Position For Sakhir GP, Leclerc To Start At P3
F1: Bottas Beats Russell To Pole Position For Sakhir GP, Leclerc To Start At P3
Volkswagen Motorsport India & South Africa To Continue Local Operations
Volkswagen Motorsport India & South Africa To Continue Local Operations
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Mahindra Racing Becomes First Factory Team To Commit To Gen3 Era Of Formula E
Mahindra Racing Becomes First Factory Team To Commit To Gen3 Era Of Formula E
Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Version Spotted Testing
Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Version Spotted Testing
Volkswagen Group Commences MEB Production At Foshan And Anting Plants In China
Volkswagen Group Commences MEB Production At Foshan And Anting Plants In China
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
Aston Martin Demand Is Phenomenal, Returned First In China Says Stroll
Aston Martin Demand Is Phenomenal, Returned First In China Says Stroll
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Volkswagen Motorsport India & South Africa To Continue Local Operations
Volkswagen Motorsport India & South Africa To Continue Local Operations
F1: Bottas Beats Russell To Pole Position For Sakhir GP, Verstappen To Start At P3
F1: Bottas Beats Russell To Pole Position For Sakhir GP, Verstappen To Start At P3
Continental Says Chip Shortages To Cause Auto Supply Bottlenecks Until 2021
Continental Says Chip Shortages To Cause Auto Supply Bottlenecks Until 2021
Dutch Court Is Right Place To Challenge Shell Over Emissions, Say Activists
Dutch Court Is Right Place To Challenge Shell Over Emissions, Say Activists
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
Volvo Cars Safety Centre Celebrates 20 Years
Volvo Cars Safety Centre Celebrates 20 Years
Britain To Set More Ambitious Target To Cut Emissions
Britain To Set More Ambitious Target To Cut Emissions
JK Tyre Unveils Driver Line-up For 2020 INRC Set To Begin On December 16
JK Tyre Unveils Driver Line-up For 2020 INRC Set To Begin On December 16
Chip Shortages Could Slow Automotive Production, Volkswagen and Suppliers Say
Chip Shortages Could Slow Automotive Production, Volkswagen and Suppliers Say
Mahindra Racing Becomes First Factory Team To Commit To Gen3 Era Of Formula E
Mahindra Racing Becomes First Factory Team To Commit To Gen3 Era Of Formula E
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities