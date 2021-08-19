F1: Carlos Sainz Jr Disappointed At Japanese GP Cancellation

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr is disappointed at the cancellation of the Japanese GP. Only earlier in the day, the Japanese government mandated the cancellation of Honda's last F1 home race due to complexities from the evolving COVID19 situation in the country despite it hosting the Olympics recently.

"Sad to hear the Japanese GP has been cancelled. One of my favourite circuits of the season, with a very special country and incredible fans! We will miss you a lot." - Carlos posted on social media.

Triste por la cancelación del GP de Japón ???????? Uno de mis circuitos favoritos de la temporada, un país especial y unos fans increibles! Lo echaremos de menos. https://t.co/H1uCWpF7lX — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 18, 2021

His post came after F1 officially announced the cancellation. "The decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," said a Formula 1 statement.

Japan joins Australia, China, Canada and Singapore as the races that have been cancelled this year. Brazil could also be cancelled but as of now, things are looking up for that race.

The track at Suzuka is owned by Honda and would've been a swan song for the manufacturer in the sport as it leaves F1 after 2021. It is also considered one of the all-time classic tracks and many drivers rate it as one of the best alongside Spa in Belgium.