  F1: George Russel Stuns By Grabbing Brazil Sprint Race Win

The final F1 Sprint of the season proved to be a brilliant affair, as plenty of wheel to wheel action filled the 24 laps.
13-Nov-22 10:15 AM IST
Formula 1 returned to Brazil this weekend, and Interlagos hosted the third and final F1 Sprint race of the season. While the mixed-weather qualifying yesterday saw Kevin Magnussen grab a super impressive maiden pole for himself as well as Haas, the qualifying only decided the positions for the F1 Sprint, while the grid for the main race will be determined by the result of the sprint race.

Kevin Magnussen got off to a great start off pole position, but post leading the sprint race for 1 lap, he got passed by Max Verstappen, and others soon after. He finished P8, grabbing the last point of the sprint. While the first few laps weren't as interesting, we still saw both Alpines making contact with each other and ruining their races, and the Aston Martin drivers going through something similar towards the end of the race.

While Verstappen took the lead of the sprint race early on, George Russel showed outstanding grit to catch up to him and pass him around the halfway point of the race after a great multi-lap battle between the duo. P5 starter Carlos Sainz also showed good pace, and his Ferrari caught up with Verstappen in no time. However, Sainz & Verstappen made contact during his move, and Verstappen's front wing end plate broke off, dropping his pace off even further. The Mercedes of Hamilton soon passed him too, and Verstappen finished P4 ahead of Perez. With Carlos Sainz set to receive a 5-place grid penalty for tomorrow's race, the front row will be locked out by Mercedes, which will be the first such instance for the team since 2020, while Red Bull has locked out the second row.

2022 Formula 1 Round 21, Brazilian GP: Sprint Race Results:

Pos.

Car No.

Driver

Team

Laps

Time

Points

163George RussellMercedes2430:11.3078
255Carlos SainzFerrari243.995s7
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes244.492s6
41Max VerstappenRed Bull2410.494s5
511Sergio PerezRed Bull2411.855s4
616Charles LeclercFerrari2413.133s3
74Lando NorrisMcLaren2425.624s2
820Kevin MagnussenHaas2428.768s1
95Sebastian VettelAston Martin2430.218s0
1010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri2434.170s0
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren2439.395s0
1247Mick SchumacherHaas2441.159s0
1324Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo2441.763s0
1477Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo2442.338s0
1522Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri2450.306s0
1618Lance StrollAston Martin2450.700s0
1731Esteban OconAlpine Renault2451.756s0
1814Fernando AlonsoAlpine Renault2453.985s0
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams2476.850s0
NC23Alexander AlbonWilliams12DNF0

 

2022 Formula 1 World Driver's Championship Standings After Brazil GP Sprint Race:

Pos.

Driver

Team

Points

1Max VerstappenRed Bull421
2Sergio PerezRed Bull284
3Charles LeclercFerrari278
4George RussellMercedes239
5Lewis HamiltonMercedes222
6Carlos SainzFerrari219
7Lando NorrisMcLaren113
8Esteban OconAlpine Renault82
9Fernando AlonsoAlpine Renault71
10Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo47
11Sebastian VettelAston Martin36
12Daniel RicciardoMcLaren35
13Kevin MagnussenHaas25
14Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri23
15Lance StrollAston Martin13
16Mick SchumacherHaas12
17Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri12
18Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo6
19Alexander AlbonWilliams4
20Nicholas LatifiWilliams2
21Nyck De VriesWilliams2
22Nico HulkenbergAston Martin0

 

2022 Formula 1 World Constructor's Championship Standings After Brazil GP Sprint Race:

Pos.

Team

Points

1

Red Bull Racing RBPT705

2

Ferrari497

3

Mercedes461

4

Alpine Renault153

5

McLaren Mercedes148

6

Alfa Romeo Ferrari53

7

Aston Martin Mercedes49

8

Haas Ferrari37

9

AlphaTauri RBPT35

10

Williams Merceds8

