F1: George Russel Stuns By Grabbing Brazil Sprint Race Win

Formula 1 returned to Brazil this weekend, and Interlagos hosted the third and final F1 Sprint race of the season. While the mixed-weather qualifying yesterday saw Kevin Magnussen grab a super impressive maiden pole for himself as well as Haas, the qualifying only decided the positions for the F1 Sprint, while the grid for the main race will be determined by the result of the sprint race.

George Russell 🆚 Max Verstappen 🤤



What a show these two put on for us! 👏👏👏#BrazilGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/N4whrZXxqq — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2022

Kevin Magnussen got off to a great start off pole position, but post leading the sprint race for 1 lap, he got passed by Max Verstappen, and others soon after. He finished P8, grabbing the last point of the sprint. While the first few laps weren't as interesting, we still saw both Alpines making contact with each other and ruining their races, and the Aston Martin drivers going through something similar towards the end of the race.

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen make contact! 🤯



And the Red Bull driver comes off worse for wear 😩#BrazilGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/yucypVNKrV — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2022

While Verstappen took the lead of the sprint race early on, George Russel showed outstanding grit to catch up to him and pass him around the halfway point of the race after a great multi-lap battle between the duo. P5 starter Carlos Sainz also showed good pace, and his Ferrari caught up with Verstappen in no time. However, Sainz & Verstappen made contact during his move, and Verstappen's front wing end plate broke off, dropping his pace off even further. The Mercedes of Hamilton soon passed him too, and Verstappen finished P4 ahead of Perez. With Carlos Sainz set to receive a 5-place grid penalty for tomorrow's race, the front row will be locked out by Mercedes, which will be the first such instance for the team since 2020, while Red Bull has locked out the second row.

2022 Formula 1 Round 21, Brazilian GP: Sprint Race Results:

Pos. Car No. Driver Team Laps Time Points 1 63 George Russell Mercedes 24 30:11.307 8 2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 24 3.995s 7 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 24 4.492s 6 4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 24 10.494s 5 5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 24 11.855s 4 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 24 13.133s 3 7 4 Lando Norris McLaren 24 25.624s 2 8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 24 28.768s 1 9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 24 30.218s 0 10 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 24 34.170s 0 11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 24 39.395s 0 12 47 Mick Schumacher Haas 24 41.159s 0 13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 41.763s 0 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 24 42.338s 0 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 24 50.306s 0 16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 50.700s 0 17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 24 51.756s 0 18 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 24 53.985s 0 19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams 24 76.850s 0 NC 23 Alexander Albon Williams 12 DNF 0

2022 Formula 1 World Driver's Championship Standings After Brazil GP Sprint Race:

Pos. Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 421 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 284 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 278 4 George Russell Mercedes 239 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 222 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 219 7 Lando Norris McLaren 113 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 82 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 71 10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 47 11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 36 12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 35 13 Kevin Magnussen Haas 25 14 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 23 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 13 16 Mick Schumacher Haas 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 12 18 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 6 19 Alexander Albon Williams 4 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams 2 21 Nyck De Vries Williams 2 22 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 0

2022 Formula 1 World Constructor's Championship Standings After Brazil GP Sprint Race: