F1: George Russel Stuns By Grabbing Brazil Sprint Race Win
Formula 1 returned to Brazil this weekend, and Interlagos hosted the third and final F1 Sprint race of the season. While the mixed-weather qualifying yesterday saw Kevin Magnussen grab a super impressive maiden pole for himself as well as Haas, the qualifying only decided the positions for the F1 Sprint, while the grid for the main race will be determined by the result of the sprint race.
Kevin Magnussen got off to a great start off pole position, but post leading the sprint race for 1 lap, he got passed by Max Verstappen, and others soon after. He finished P8, grabbing the last point of the sprint. While the first few laps weren't as interesting, we still saw both Alpines making contact with each other and ruining their races, and the Aston Martin drivers going through something similar towards the end of the race.
While Verstappen took the lead of the sprint race early on, George Russel showed outstanding grit to catch up to him and pass him around the halfway point of the race after a great multi-lap battle between the duo. P5 starter Carlos Sainz also showed good pace, and his Ferrari caught up with Verstappen in no time. However, Sainz & Verstappen made contact during his move, and Verstappen's front wing end plate broke off, dropping his pace off even further. The Mercedes of Hamilton soon passed him too, and Verstappen finished P4 ahead of Perez. With Carlos Sainz set to receive a 5-place grid penalty for tomorrow's race, the front row will be locked out by Mercedes, which will be the first such instance for the team since 2020, while Red Bull has locked out the second row.
2022 Formula 1 Round 21, Brazilian GP: Sprint Race Results:
Pos.
Car No.
Driver
Team
Laps
Time
Points
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|24
|30:11.307
|8
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|24
|3.995s
|7
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|24
|4.492s
|6
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|24
|10.494s
|5
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|24
|11.855s
|4
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|24
|13.133s
|3
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|24
|25.624s
|2
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|24
|28.768s
|1
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|24
|30.218s
|0
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|24
|34.170s
|0
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|24
|39.395s
|0
|12
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|24
|41.159s
|0
|13
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|24
|41.763s
|0
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|24
|42.338s
|0
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|24
|50.306s
|0
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|50.700s
|0
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|24
|51.756s
|0
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|24
|53.985s
|0
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|24
|76.850s
|0
|NC
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|12
|DNF
|0
2022 Formula 1 World Driver's Championship Standings After Brazil GP Sprint Race:
Pos.
Driver
Team
Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|421
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|284
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|278
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|239
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|222
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|219
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|113
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|82
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|71
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|47
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|36
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|35
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|25
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|23
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|13
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|12
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|12
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|6
|19
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|4
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|2
|21
|Nyck De Vries
|Williams
|2
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin
|0
2022 Formula 1 World Constructor's Championship Standings After Brazil GP Sprint Race:
Pos.
Team
Points
1
|Red Bull Racing RBPT
|705
2
|Ferrari
|497
3
|Mercedes
|461
4
|Alpine Renault
|153
5
|McLaren Mercedes
|148
6
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|53
7
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|49
8
|Haas Ferrari
|37
9
|AlphaTauri RBPT
|35
10
|Williams Merceds
|8