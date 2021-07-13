F1: Lando Norris Had His Watch Stolen At Wembley After England Euro 2020 Loss

Lando Norris, the star McLaren driver like many famous people attended the highly anticipated Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday. The match which featured the English team taking on the Italians was hyped because of the fact that a British team had never made it to the finals of the European championships. And like for the whole of England, the match didn't end well even for Norris. In the ensuing hooliganism and mob that raided Wembley stadium and Leicester Square in London, Norris was robbed with his wristwatch nicked.

"McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken," the McLaren team said in a statement. Norris had posted a rather sombre photo of himself from the stands which was seemingly taken after the conclusion of the penalty shootout.

Lando Norris is having a great season, but possibly Sunday wasn't his most memorable day in 2021

Photo Credit: Instagram

"Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend. As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further," the team added in a statement.

Norris will be seen in action this weekend at the British GP which will see over 140,000 people at the Silverstone race track. The race will also see the debut of the sprint race format with qualifying shifted to Friday and the Sprint Race on Saturday and finally the main race on Sunday. Lando Norris is currently P3 in the world driver's championship and finished P2 in the last race at Austria even ahead of the 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

What's interesting is the watch itself that was stolen. While Norris didn't reveal what he was wearing, the fact that McLaren has come out and issued a statement hints at the fact it was a Richard Mille which sponsors many F1 teams like McLaren and Ferrari and many drivers.

50mm RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback

Many believe it could be the 50mm RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph with a carbon TPT case, orange quartz TPT, and black skeletonised dial, which Norris is known to wear regularly. This watch is said to be valued at more than $300,000 with only 500 made offered exclusively to McLaren owners.