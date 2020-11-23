New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II

The other British racecar drivers who have been awarded knighthood are three-time world champion Sir Jackie Stewart and Sir Stirling Moss who was knighted despite not winning a world championship.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Published:
eye
0  Views
Statistically, Lewis Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver of all time expand View Photos
Statistically, Lewis Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver of all time

Highlights

  • Hamilton has the record for most race wins, pole positions & world titles
  • He has been added to the Queen's list by the British PM
  • He could be awarded knighthood as early as the new year

In the wake of Lewis Hamilton becoming the most successful F1 driver of all-time, there was conjecture if he would be knighted. Hamilton on his part always states that he didn't deserve the honour but now it seems increasingly likely that he will be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. The 35-year-old driver equalled and surpassed Michael Schumacher's long-standing landmark of 91 race wins. With his lasts victory in Turkey, he even equalled Schumacher's record of most world championships. Now, a report by the London Times, states that Hamilton will be named in the Queen's New Years list, thereby him being awarded knighthood. He will have to formally change his name to Sir Lewis Hamilton. 

3mjv9vu8

Hamilton remains the only black driver in the history of F1

Knighthood is the UK's highest honour. Hamilton has already been named as a "Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire" after he won his first world title in 2008 with McLaren Mercedes. According to the report by the Times, British PM, Boris Johnson personally recommended Hamilton for his work - on and off the track which includes his activism against racism. 

rb124elk

Hamilton & Bottas have formed a formidable partnership at Mercedes 

0 Comments

Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver of all time, though only two British drivers have been knighted. Three-time world champion Sir Jackie Stewart was knighted along with the late Sir Stirling Moss who was knighted despite not winning a world championship. Hamilton so far doesn't have a contract for the 2021 season with his beloved Mercedes team with who he has won 6 of his 7 world titles. That being said, both Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Hamilton have said that the contract will be closed and he will be in F1 in 2021 gunning for a record 8th world crown. 

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Jaguar Land Rover Files Complaint With US International Trade Commission Against Volkswagen Group
Jaguar Land Rover Files Complaint With US International Trade Commission Against Volkswagen Group
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Revealed In Patent Images
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Revealed In Patent Images
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021
KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021
WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles
WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Oil Prices Extend Gains On COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes, OPEC+
Oil Prices Extend Gains On COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes, OPEC+
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities