F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II

In the wake of Lewis Hamilton becoming the most successful F1 driver of all-time, there was conjecture if he would be knighted. Hamilton on his part always states that he didn't deserve the honour but now it seems increasingly likely that he will be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. The 35-year-old driver equalled and surpassed Michael Schumacher's long-standing landmark of 91 race wins. With his lasts victory in Turkey, he even equalled Schumacher's record of most world championships. Now, a report by the London Times, states that Hamilton will be named in the Queen's New Years list, thereby him being awarded knighthood. He will have to formally change his name to Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton remains the only black driver in the history of F1

Knighthood is the UK's highest honour. Hamilton has already been named as a "Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire" after he won his first world title in 2008 with McLaren Mercedes. According to the report by the Times, British PM, Boris Johnson personally recommended Hamilton for his work - on and off the track which includes his activism against racism.

Hamilton & Bottas have formed a formidable partnership at Mercedes

Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver of all time, though only two British drivers have been knighted. Three-time world champion Sir Jackie Stewart was knighted along with the late Sir Stirling Moss who was knighted despite not winning a world championship. Hamilton so far doesn't have a contract for the 2021 season with his beloved Mercedes team with who he has won 6 of his 7 world titles. That being said, both Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Hamilton have said that the contract will be closed and he will be in F1 in 2021 gunning for a record 8th world crown.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.