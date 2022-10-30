F1: Max Verstappen Wins Record 14th Race Of The Season In Mexico

Max Verstappen had been the most successful driver in the history of the Mexican GP and well, and he extended his dominance with a record 14th win of the season. The reigning world champion broke the record that was jointly held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel of 13 wins in the season. He also broke the record for most points scored in a season which Lewis Hamilton held for the 2019 season. Largely unchallenged through the race, Verstappen was tailed by Lewis Hamilton in a resurgent Mercedes in the first half of the race.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez managed to come in P3 in his home race, capping off another podium for the Mexican who has overtaken Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for P2 in the driver’s championship. George Russell in the other Mercedes managed P4 after he lost ground at the start, though he managed to steal the fastest lap of the race. The Ferrari duo were absent from the race with P5 and P6 for Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc with the cars having issues with the turbo and the DRS wing in the high-altitude conditions of the race.

Daniel Ricciardo managed an impressive P7 for McLaren despite a ten-second penalty from the stewards for colliding into Yuki Tsunoda which resulted in the retirement of the AlphaTauri. He came ahead of Esteban Ocon in the Alpine who was the lone car from the French stable after Fernando Alonso retired due to an engine failure. Lando Norris managed P9 for McLaren which means the Woking-based team gained some ground on Alpine for P4 in the constructor’s championship.

Valtteri Bottas managed to get P10 for Alfa Romeo ahead of Pierre Gasly in the last AlphaTauri that managed to finish the race. Alex Albon was impressive in the Williams as he managed to get P12 ahead of Guanyu Zhou in the other Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel. His teammate Lance Stroll managed P15. The Haas duo of Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen came in P16 and P17 respectively, while Nicholas Latifi finished in P18 for Williams.

Mexico City Grand Prix classification

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing

2 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +15.186

3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +18.097

4 George RUSSELL Mercedes +49.431

5 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +58.123

6 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +68.774

7 Daniel RICCIARDO McLaren +1 lap

8 Esteban OCON Alpine +1 lap

9 Lando NORRIS McLaren +1 lap

10 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +1 lap

11 Pierre GASLY AlphaTauri +1 lap

12 Alexander ALBON Williams +1 lap

13 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +1 lap

14 Sebastian VETTEL Aston Martin +1 lap

15 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1 lap

16 Mick SCHUMACHER Haas F1 Team +1 lap

17 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +1 lap

18 Nicholas LATIFI Williams +2 laps

DNF Fernando ALONSO Alpine

DNF Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri



