F1: Red Bull's Newey Not Excited By 2022 Rules 

Red Bull's legendary designer Adrian Newey has said that he's not excited by the 2022 regulations. Newey is considered to be one of the all-time greats when it comes to design for F1 cars and he's called the new rules in 2022 a "missed opportunity".

Newey in the last three decades has been instrumental in the world championship-winning runs that the Williams and McLaren teams had in the 90s and what Red Bull achieved at the turn of the previous decade.

Red Bull's talismanic chief designer has been responsible for the rise of the team since 2006

"I just think it's so unfortunate and a missed opportunity. If you come up with completely new regulation, make sure it's okay. But these rules just aren't," he said in an interview in a scathing indictment of the new rules that come into force next year.

"Yes, although I have to admit I still have to find something to make these rules exciting for myself," he said. "I just don't think this is a good new regulation," he added.

Next year, when the new rules come into place, there is a huge effort to reduce aerodynamic downforce but increase its using ground effect hence making the racing better. In the 2022 season, Red Bull be for the first time without its engine partner Honda which could compound challenges for the team, so it will be imperative for Newey to elevate the performance of the car.

Newey's legend cannot be underestimated as his cars have won 11 world championships and he is right up there alongside Gordon Murray and Rory Bryne as one of the greatest designers in the history of F1.

