Formula 1 To Have 24 Races In A Season With A Rotating Calendar In The Future 

Formula 1 is set to have an even longer season than the one that has been envisioned for the 2021 season. Already, the 2021 season is already going to be the longest season in the history of the sport with 23 races planned. However, Liberty Media wants to have 24 races in a season in the coming the future and based on the positive feedback of F1 going back to some of the classic venues, it also is envisioning a rotating calendar where some venues get a race every alternate year.

"Many locations we raced at this year expressed great interest in new races and other countries have stronger than ever interest. We expect to move to a 24-race calendar in the next few years, and will probably rotate a few races so we will be able to accommodate a few new partners," said F1's outgoing CEO Chase Carey.

Saudi Arabian GP F1 2021

The coming year add Saudi Arabia and was also scheduled to add Vietnam which got dropped at the last minute. The also means in the coming years, F1 will be particularly hard on the Drivers and teams as they will have very little time between races during the season.

"We will also look to bringing the Paddock Club back to our events. We have great plans for the Paddock Club, which were deferred this year, and expect it to be a significant contributor to our long-term growth," said Carey.

Carey also had some kind words for his successor Stefano Domenicali who joins from Lamborghini. Previously, he was also the team principal of Ferrari. He also expressed excitement for the coming new rule changes in 2022 which is expected to bring all the teams closer to each other.

Mugello hosted F1 for the first time in 2020 for Ferrari's 1000th race

"We have an even more exciting 2022 right behind it, with new cars and regulations to energise competition and action on the track, with a healthier business model to broaden the appeal of the sport. That being said, we recognise that we do not have a crystal ball as it relates to the virus, so we will be prepared for the unknown. But what we are certain of is that when the world moves past the virus that F1 will be prepared to pick up where we were before the virus interruption," said the American.

"We believe the world will value unique events live and on screens as much as ever, that countries will want a platform to connect with a world that is sick of being cooped up, and the unique combination of an incredible sport married to state of the art technology will uniquely position us for success," he added.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.