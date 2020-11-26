New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Watch Bahrain's Hyperfast Outer Circuit 

Both, the race and the qualifying sessions are expected to breach the minute mark for the first time in the history of the sport.

By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
It is the second shortest lap in Formula 1. It has a length of 3.543 kilometres expand View Photos
It is the second shortest lap in Formula 1. It has a length of 3.543 kilometres

Highlights

  • The race in outer circuit will be unique because of its layout
  • It will be the shortest lap in the history of F1, in terms of time
  • The track will suit cars that have powerful engines and low downforce

This year thanks to the pandemic there will be two races at the race track at Sakhir in Bahrain. The first one is at the main track which has been the host to the Bahrain GP for a long time, but for the first time, the second track will be used which is the outer circuit. This track is fascinating as it mimics almost a layout akin to IndyCar ovals as it has very few corners, mostly long winding straights broken into less than a dozen corners. Distance-wise, it will be the second shortest track after Monoco with a distance of 3.543 kilometres. It will also be a full night event for both qualifying and the race. 

The race will have the most laps that have ever been done in an F1 race. It will have 87 laps to ensure the minimum distance of 305 kilometres is achieved. As per simulations, this is expected to break the record for the fastest F1 lap. Both race and qualifying laps are expected to breach the minute mark for the first time in the history of the sport. 

2jcg9nns

The Bahrain International Circuit will host two races on November 29 and December 6

Qualifying times are expected to below 55 seconds and the race times are expected to be below 60 seconds. The previous record for the shortest lap time was scored by the late great Nikki Lauda in Dijon-Prenois for the Ferrari in 1974 at 58.79 seconds. Most recently, in the first race of the year, Valtteri Bottas lapped the Red Bull ring for the Austrian GP at 1 minute 02.939 seconds. 

Considering the fast nature of the track, one should see a preference for low downforce setups. The track uses turns 1, 2, and 3 of the standard track before breaking into a series of quick sweeps and then rejoining the main track at turn 13. 

Newsbeep

Qualifying will get frantic as the lap is very short but more importantly cars that have less drag and more raw engine speed will be more effective. This means anything with a Mercedes engine will be formidable on this track though tyres could play a huge role as this track has never been used for an international sporting even before. 

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
F1: Watch Bahrain's Hyperfast Outer Circuit 
F1: Watch Bahrain's Hyperfast Outer Circuit 
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
British Morris J-type Van Re-Imagined As The Morris JE Electric
British Morris J-type Van Re-Imagined As The Morris JE Electric
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
Tesla Plans To Produce Electric Car Chargers In China: Report
Tesla Plans To Produce Electric Car Chargers In China: Report
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities