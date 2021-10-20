F1: Williams Boss Jost Capito Calls Mick Schumacher Brilliant

Williams CEO and team principal Jost Capito hailed Mick Schumacher's performance at the Turkish GP - where he managed to qualify in Q2 that too in his first year in the lowly Haas car as brilliant. He went on to say that he would even like the young German to be in a Williams sometime in the future.

"I have to say Mick is doing an excellent job. It's only his first year in Formula One, but how he's handled things, how he's handled the team, and how he's got them behind him is absolutely brilliant," said Capito.

"He's a driver to keep an eye on. He's a nice guy and really deserves to be in a car he can win with. I'm confident that will happen. If that were a Williams, that would be even better," he added.

Jost Capito was brought in by the new Williams owners Dorlinton Capital

His comments come after even Fernando Alonso was full of praise for the young German who is the reigning F2 world champion. Alonso of course raced and defeated Mick Schumacher's father in the 2006 season to the F1 crown which was his last one with Ferrari and his first retirement.

Schumacher has even impressed his own team boss Gunether Steiner and even the Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto. Binotto is technically also Schumacher's boss as he is part of the Ferrari driver academy and it foots half his bill at Haas which is a close customer and partner for the legendary Italian team for which his father's name is attached forever as he won 5 world titles with the Scuderia.