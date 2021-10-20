  • Home
  • News
  • F1: Williams Boss Jost Capito Calls Mick Schumacher Brilliant

F1: Williams Boss Jost Capito Calls Mick Schumacher Brilliant

Schumacher has even impressed his own team boss Gunether Steiner and even the Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
20-Oct-21 10:22 AM IST
F1: Williams Boss Jost Capito Calls Mick Schumacher Brilliant banner
Highlights
  • Mick Schumacher impressed with Haas with his performance in Turkey
  • Schumacher beat his teammate Nikita Mazepin, which is impressive
  • Mick Schumacher impressed Capito and Fernando Alonso

Williams CEO and team principal Jost Capito hailed Mick Schumacher's performance at the Turkish GP - where he managed to qualify in Q2 that too in his first year in the lowly Haas car as brilliant. He went on to say that he would even like the young German to be in a Williams sometime in the future. 

"I have to say Mick is doing an excellent job. It's only his first year in Formula One, but how he's handled things, how he's handled the team, and how he's got them behind him is absolutely brilliant," said Capito. 

"He's a driver to keep an eye on. He's a nice guy and really deserves to be in a car he can win with. I'm confident that will happen. If that were a Williams, that would be even better," he added. 

jost capito mclaren f1

Jost Capito was brought in by the new Williams owners Dorlinton Capital 

His comments come after even Fernando Alonso was full of praise for the young German who is the reigning F2 world champion. Alonso of course raced and defeated Mick Schumacher's father in the 2006 season to the F1 crown which was his last one with Ferrari and his first retirement. 

Schumacher has even impressed his own team boss Gunether Steiner and even the Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto. Binotto is technically also Schumacher's boss as he is part of the Ferrari driver academy and it foots half his bill at Haas which is a close customer and partner for the legendary Italian team for which his father's name is attached forever as he won 5 world titles with the Scuderia. 

Related Articles
Audi To Make F1 Announcement Later In The Day
Audi To Make F1 Announcement Later In The Day
9 hours ago
F1: 2022 United States Grand Prix Weekend Preview: Can Red Bull Secure The Constructors Title?
F1: 2022 United States Grand Prix Weekend Preview: Can Red Bull Secure The Constructors Title?
5 days ago
F1: Red Bull Found Guilty Of Breaching F1’s Cost Cap In 2021 Season
F1: Red Bull Found Guilty Of Breaching F1’s Cost Cap In 2021 Season
16 days ago
F1: Pierre Gasly To Join Alpine To Race Alongside Ocon In 2023
F1: Pierre Gasly To Join Alpine To Race Alongside Ocon In 2023
17 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?