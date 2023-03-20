F2: Jehan Daruvala Scores Double Podium At The Saudi Arabian GP

Jehan Daruvala scored at a double podium this weekend at the Saudi Arabian GP driving for MP Motorsport in his fourth season in F2. The 24-year-old driver had finished Saturday’s sprint race in third position after fighting for the win. This was followed by another third-place finish in yesterday’s main race. This result comes after a disappointing season opener in Bahrain where he only managed to finish 17th in the main race.

Speaking about his stellar performance, Jehan said, “This was a really strong weekend for us and some much-needed results after the disappointment of Bahrain. We were quick and consistent all throughout and we executed everything perfectly which al-lowed us to capitalise on our potential. We can take a lot of confidence away from the Saudi round and I’m really looking forward to the upcoming races.”

The Indian driver had qualified fifth and started the race in fourth position after Theo Pourchaire received a penalty for causing a crash. Daruvala and his team MP Motorsport had opted for an early pitstop strategy which enabled them to finish third behind Mercedes Junior team member Frederik Vesti who took victory and Alpine F1 reserve driver Jack Doohan in second position. These podium finishes have allowed him to take fifth place in the driver championship standings with 24 points.

The next race of the Formula 2 championship will take place in Australia around Melbourne’s Albert Park from March 31-April 2.