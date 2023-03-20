  • Home
  • News
  • F2: Jehan Daruvala Scores Double Podium At The Saudi Arabian GP

F2: Jehan Daruvala Scores Double Podium At The Saudi Arabian GP

This result comes after a disappointing season opener in Bahrain where he finished 17th.
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
20-Mar-23 04:29 PM IST
F2_ Jehan Daruvala Scores Double Podium At The Saudi Arabian GP.jpg
Highlights
  • Jehan Daruvala managed to score thrid psoition in both the sprint and feature races this weekend
  • He now hold fifth position in the championship standings with 24 points
  • The next F2 race will take place in Melbourne’s Albert Park from March 31-April 2

Jehan Daruvala scored at a double podium this weekend at the Saudi Arabian GP driving for MP Motorsport in his fourth season in F2. The 24-year-old driver had finished Saturday’s sprint race in third position after fighting for the win. This was followed by another third-place finish in yesterday’s main race. This result comes after a disappointing season opener in Bahrain where he only managed to finish 17th in the main race. 

Daruvala currently drives for MP Motorsport in his fourth season in F2

Speaking about his stellar performance, Jehan said, “This was a really strong weekend for us and some much-needed results after the disappointment of Bahrain. We were quick and consistent all throughout and we executed everything perfectly which al-lowed us to capitalise on our potential. We can take a lot of confidence away from the Saudi round and I’m really looking forward to the upcoming races.”

The driver had started the race in fourth position on Sunday

The Indian driver had qualified fifth and started the race in fourth position after Theo Pourchaire received a penalty for causing a crash. Daruvala and his team MP Motorsport had opted for an early pitstop strategy which enabled them to finish third behind Mercedes Junior team member Frederik Vesti who took victory and Alpine F1 reserve driver Jack Doohan in second position. These podium finishes have allowed him to take fifth place in the driver championship standings with 24 points.

Other podium sitters included Frederik Vesti and Jack Doohan

The next race of the Formula 2 championship will take place in Australia around Melbourne’s Albert Park from March 31-April 2. 

Related Articles
Formula 2: Indian Driver Jehan Daruvala Joins Defending Champions MP Motorsport
Formula 2: Indian Driver Jehan Daruvala Joins Defending Champions MP Motorsport
2 months ago
Indian Ace Racer Jehan Daruvala Joins Mahindra Racing Formula E Team As A Reserve Driver
Indian Ace Racer Jehan Daruvala Joins Mahindra Racing Formula E Team As A Reserve Driver
4 months ago
F2: Jehan Daruvala Scores A Mega Double Podium In Monza
F2: Jehan Daruvala Scores A Mega Double Podium In Monza
6 months ago
Independence Day 2022: Indian Motorsport Drivers & Riders Making India Proud
Independence Day 2022: Indian Motorsport Drivers & Riders Making India Proud
7 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2015 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire VDI
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2015 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire VDI
  • 37,123 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
5.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹11,198
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Ford
Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
  • 25,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
32.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹71,669
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2013 Audi A4 2.0 TDI
2013 Audi
A4 2.0 TDI
  • 55,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.5
10
12.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line