Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2

Indian racing sensation Jehan Daruvala recently announced his departure from the Formula 2 scene, emphasising his dedicated focus on transitioning into Formula E. This decision means his absence from the upcoming F2 finale in Abu Dhabi as he sets his sights on the world of Formula E with Maserati MSG Racing

Daruvala's four-year journey in Formula 2 stands adorned with impressive statistics, including 18 podium finishes and securing four remarkable victories. He stands as the most successful Indian racing driver of all time.

Expressing his gratitude for the invaluable experiences gained throughout this journey, Daruvala highlighted the privilege of collaborating with some of the finest teams and individuals in the racing domain. The accomplished racer took a moment to recognize the unwavering support of PAP & Winway, acknowledging their pivotal role as a robust support system both on and off the tracks during his formative years in junior racing. Offering a promising sign-off, he hinted at a thrilling return to the racing realm in January, keeping the excitement palpable among his ardent supporters.

Additionally, Daruvala conveyed his best wishes to the MP motorsport team for the upcoming season finale, expressing solidarity and support to his former racing crew as they approach the culmination of their season.

As Daruvala bids adieu to Formula 2, the motorsport fraternity eagerly anticipates witnessing his new chapter unfold in the dynamic and burgeoning landscape of Formula E.