Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
23-Nov-23 12:21 PM IST
Highlights
- Jehan Daruvala announces his exit from Formula 2, aiming for a transition to Formula E, marking his absence from the upcoming F2 finale in Abu Dhabi.
- His Formula 2 legacy includes 18 podium finishes and four impressive victories, solidifying his position as India's most successful racing driver.
- Daruvala will compete for the Maserati Formula E team in the 2024 season.
Indian racing sensation Jehan Daruvala recently announced his departure from the Formula 2 scene, emphasising his dedicated focus on transitioning into Formula E. This decision means his absence from the upcoming F2 finale in Abu Dhabi as he sets his sights on the world of Formula E with Maserati MSG Racing
Also Read: Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
Daruvala's four-year journey in Formula 2 stands adorned with impressive statistics, including 18 podium finishes and securing four remarkable victories. He stands as the most successful Indian racing driver of all time.
Expressing his gratitude for the invaluable experiences gained throughout this journey, Daruvala highlighted the privilege of collaborating with some of the finest teams and individuals in the racing domain. The accomplished racer took a moment to recognize the unwavering support of PAP & Winway, acknowledging their pivotal role as a robust support system both on and off the tracks during his formative years in junior racing. Offering a promising sign-off, he hinted at a thrilling return to the racing realm in January, keeping the excitement palpable among his ardent supporters.
Additionally, Daruvala conveyed his best wishes to the MP motorsport team for the upcoming season finale, expressing solidarity and support to his former racing crew as they approach the culmination of their season.
Also Read: Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10
As Daruvala bids adieu to Formula 2, the motorsport fraternity eagerly anticipates witnessing his new chapter unfold in the dynamic and burgeoning landscape of Formula E.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18803 second ago
Suzuki’s new colour schemes are available for models like the GSX-8S, GSX-S1000GT, and the 125 Address
-14029 second ago
The name "Topolino" holds significance as both the Italian moniker for Mickey Mouse and the historical nickname for Fiat's iconic 500 models manufactured between 1936 and 1955.
13 hours ago
Tata Power installed 11,529 new EV home chargers in the second quarter of FY24.
14 hours ago
Stellantis aims to provide durable and cost-effective electric vehicles, particularly in the B and C passenger vehicle segments, which include crossovers and SUVs.
16 hours ago
Ather Energy CEO and Co-founder Tarun Mehta has confirmed that the company is working on a new family electric scooter which will be launched in 2024.
17 hours ago
The new Pure EV ecoDryft 350 claims to be the longest-range motorcycle in its category with a range of 171 km
17 hours ago
Hyundai is preparing to launch the Ioniq 7, the newest addition to its electric vehicle lineup, following the success of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 models
18 hours ago
New black colour scheme deletes almost all chrome trimming along with featuring darker finishes to the wheels.
19 hours ago
The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to share several components with the XUV700. The new spy shots reveal more details about the upcoming offering
1 day ago
Bookings for the electric bike are open through the brand's website, at Rs 10,000 for the first 1000 customers and Rs 25,000 afterwards.
6 days ago
The Indian racer’s role will involve simulator sessions, attendance at select e-Prix events to support the team, and opportunities to test the M10Electro race car.
27 days ago
Kush Maini scored his first F2 podium in his debut season with Campos Racing
1 month ago
India will host the Formula E race in Hyderabad for the second year on February 10, 2024.
1 month ago
Maini, a 23-year-old talent, has already shown promise in the F2 season with top-five qualifying performances and a podium finish in Melbourne.
1 month ago
Despite being a test and reserve driver for Mahindra Racing last year, the Indian racing sensation will make his full race debut for the iconic Italian marque next year.