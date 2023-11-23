Login

Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2

The Indian racer took to social media to announce his departure from F2 to focus on his budding Formula E career
By Yashraj Singh

1 mins read

23-Nov-23 12:21 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Jehan Daruvala announces his exit from Formula 2, aiming for a transition to Formula E, marking his absence from the upcoming F2 finale in Abu Dhabi.
  • His Formula 2 legacy includes 18 podium finishes and four impressive victories, solidifying his position as India's most successful racing driver.
  • Daruvala will compete for the Maserati Formula E team in the 2024 season.

Indian racing sensation Jehan Daruvala recently announced his departure from the Formula 2 scene, emphasising his dedicated focus on transitioning into Formula E. This decision means his absence from the upcoming F2 finale in Abu Dhabi as he sets his sights on the world of Formula E with Maserati MSG Racing

 

Also Read: Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
 

Daruvala's four-year journey in Formula 2 stands adorned with impressive statistics, including 18 podium finishes and securing four remarkable victories. He stands as the most successful Indian racing driver of all time. 

Expressing his gratitude for the invaluable experiences gained throughout this journey, Daruvala highlighted the privilege of collaborating with some of the finest teams and individuals in the racing domain. The accomplished racer took a moment to recognize the unwavering support of PAP & Winway, acknowledging their pivotal role as a robust support system both on and off the tracks during his formative years in junior racing. Offering a promising sign-off, he hinted at a thrilling return to the racing realm in January, keeping the excitement palpable among his ardent supporters.

Additionally, Daruvala conveyed his best wishes to the MP motorsport team for the upcoming season finale, expressing solidarity and support to his former racing crew as they approach the culmination of their season.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10

 

As Daruvala bids adieu to Formula 2, the motorsport fraternity eagerly anticipates witnessing his new chapter unfold in the dynamic and burgeoning landscape of Formula E.

