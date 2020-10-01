New Cars and Bikes in India
Ferrari Planning Major Updates To SF1000 For Nurburgring 

Even outgoing Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel revealed that the updates that the team brought to Sochi worked as planned.

Outgoing Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel revealed that the updates worked as planned at Sochi

  • Ferrari is hoping for improved performance at the Nurburgring
  • Team principal Mattia Binnoto has revealed a major update is coming
  • Post the update at the Nurburgring, the diffuser will be in focus
Ferrari is planning a major update to the underperforming SF1000 for the Eifel GP at the Nurburgring. Charles Leclerc and team principal Mattia Binnoto revealed this to Motorsport.com. Ferrari had already brought a set of updates to Sochi which resulted in its best result in five races - P6 for Leclerc, however, Binnoto believed the updates had less of an impact. He rather believed the layout of the track helped the SF1000. 

srf29a5s

Charles Leclerc managed his best finish in five races at Sochi

"Driving-wise, it's not like we felt a big difference. But the data says that it's a small gain, which is what we expected, so this is already positive. Now I'm looking forward to the next race where normally we'll have something a bit bigger," said Leclerc. 
 
"As Charles said, we have a few more upgrades in Nurburgring, but again not major," revealed Mattia Binotto. "Still for us, I think [they are] important considering the level of competitiveness. Then we'll focus mainly on the diffuser for the remaining part of the season, but by when, it's not yet defined," added Swiss-born engineer who was elevated to Ferrari's team principal in 2019. 

63lb7qqo

Vettel crashed in Q2 of qualifying at Sochi and just managed P13 in the race

Even outgoing Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel revealed that the updates that the team brought to Sochi worked as planned. "On Friday, I think the parts were doing what we expected," Vettel said. "It's a very small step, not a huge one in performance, but we knew that going in. Unfortunately for Vettel, he only managed P13 as he didn't have the pace of his younger team-mate. 
 
 

