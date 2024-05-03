Login
Ferrari Unveils New Blue Livery For Miami Grand Prix 2024

This special livery not only celebrates Ferrari's storied past but also welcomes HP's partnership with the team.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ferrari unveils a special livery for the Miami Grand Prix.
  • The livery features two shades of blue, Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino.
  • Blue accents adorn key parts of the SF-24, including wings, engine cover and more.

Ferrari’s highly anticipated special livery for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix has finally hit the track, paying tribute to its heritage and marking the arrival of a new title sponsor, HP, in the Formula 1 world.

 

Also Read: Adrian Newey Announces Departure from Red Bull Racing

 

ferrari sf 24 miami gp livery

 

In a nod to the team's legacy in the American market, the livery incorporates two shades of blue, Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino, reminiscent of Ferrari's racing history under the N.A.R.T. banner.

 

The distinctive blue hues adorn various parts of the SF-24, including the wings, engine cover, halo, rear-view mirrors, and wheel rims, offering a unique twist to the traditional red colour scheme.

 

240422 SF Car Miami27 ecd43c8a cd31 4d12 902b 167060ba40e0 1

 

This special livery not only celebrates Ferrari's storied past but also welcomes HP's partnership with the team, with the HP logo prominently featured on the car's engine cover, front wing, and rear wing.

 

Team principal Fred Vasseur expressed excitement about the upcoming race in Miami, highlighting the significance of the special livery in honouring Ferrari's heritage while embracing new partnerships.

 

Also Read: New Netflix Series "Senna" Pays Tribute to Brazilian Racing Icon

 

240422 SF Car Miami29 d06fd1d4 8660 4fc5 aa01 4f8616815a0b 1

 

While the blue accents pay homage to Ferrari's historic successes, the overall execution of the livery has left many longing for a more impactful design that fully embraces the spirit of the occasion.

 

Ferrari remains focused on its on-track performance for the Miami Grand Prix, aiming to deliver strong results while showcasing its enduring legacy and commitment to innovation in Formula 1.


 

# Ferrari F1# Miami Grand Prix 2024# Ferrari new livery# Formula 1# Motorsport# motosport
