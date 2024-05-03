Ferrari Unveils New Blue Livery For Miami Grand Prix 2024

Ferrari’s highly anticipated special livery for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix has finally hit the track, paying tribute to its heritage and marking the arrival of a new title sponsor, HP, in the Formula 1 world.

In a nod to the team's legacy in the American market, the livery incorporates two shades of blue, Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino, reminiscent of Ferrari's racing history under the N.A.R.T. banner.

The distinctive blue hues adorn various parts of the SF-24, including the wings, engine cover, halo, rear-view mirrors, and wheel rims, offering a unique twist to the traditional red colour scheme.

This special livery not only celebrates Ferrari's storied past but also welcomes HP's partnership with the team, with the HP logo prominently featured on the car's engine cover, front wing, and rear wing.

Team principal Fred Vasseur expressed excitement about the upcoming race in Miami, highlighting the significance of the special livery in honouring Ferrari's heritage while embracing new partnerships.

While the blue accents pay homage to Ferrari's historic successes, the overall execution of the livery has left many longing for a more impactful design that fully embraces the spirit of the occasion.

Ferrari remains focused on its on-track performance for the Miami Grand Prix, aiming to deliver strong results while showcasing its enduring legacy and commitment to innovation in Formula 1.



