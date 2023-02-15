Ferrari SF-23 Debuts With Suspension, Aero Updates Ahead of 2023 F1 Season

Scuderia Ferrari has unveiled its 2023 Formula 1 challenger, the SF-23 ahead of the start of the F1 season in the coming weeks. Ferrari was the runner-up in the constructor’s championship last season and this season under a new team principle and an unchanged driver line-up the manufacturer will be hoping to mount another title charge.

Coming to the SF-23, the like its predecessors, the latest race car is decked out in a predominantly red livery with exposed carbon fibre in sections such as the rear fin and on the nose cone. As with the 2022 car, the front and rear wings are finished in black though the endplates for this season are now done in red. The rear wing also wears the iconic ‘Long F’ Ferrari logo – it was previously blank.

The changes though aren’t just cosmetic, Ferrari says that the new SF-23 is an evolution of last year’s title contender and brings with it aero and suspension upgrades. The manufacturer says the 2023 challenger has been reworked to increase vertical downforce while the suspension has been revised for improved aero as well as to offer an increased range of adjustments at the track.

Ferrari will return to the 2023 season with a familiar driver line-up with Charles LeClerc paired up with Carlos Sainz. The team will however be under a new team principal with Frederic Vasseur at the helm this season.

The 2023 Formula 1 season commences with pre-season testing from February 23 in Bahrain with the first race to follow at the same track on March 3-5.