Fifth-Gen Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Teased; India Launch In November 2022

The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV will be launched in India in November 2022. Jeep India has released the first official teaser for the SUV, announcing the launch details, for the company's flagship SUV. The new-gen Grand Cherokee made its global debut last year, in September 2021, and earlier this year in February we told you that the company will launch the SUV in India in the second half of 2022. Like the existing models in the company's line-up, the upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee will also be produced in India, so we expect it to arrive via the CKD (completely knocked-down) route.

The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee's design language is familiar, however, the company has made plenty of upgrades to the new offering. Visually, the SUV comes with a boxier design and sharper lines, a new grille with Jeep's signature 7-slot pattern, squared wheel arches and slimmer headlights and taillights with LED units. Among other updates, the SUV will also get a more off-road-specific Trailhawk version with the Quadra-Lift air suspension system that raises the SUV to offer 287 mm of ground clearance.

The new Grand Cherokee is also big on the tech and comes with a 10.1-inch display for the digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. There's also a 10-inch head-up display, while buyers can get a 10.25-inch screen for the front passenger too. The systems run the UConnect 5 user interface with five times the faster-operating speed and OTA updates. There's also a rear-seat entertainment system with Amazon Fire TV functionality.

Jeep India is likely to launch the Grand Cherokee with a petrol engine at first.

Globally, the company offers several engine options, including a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol motor that makes 294 bhp and 348 Nm of peak torque, along with a more powerful 5.7-litre Hemi V8 with 357 bhp and 528 Nm of peak torque on offer. The highlight, of course, is the new 4xe plug-in hybrid version that gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 375 bhp and 637 Nm of peak torque. The motor gets electrical assistance from a 17 kWh battery pack that offers 40 km of electric range. The SUV has already gone on sale in the US market, however, when it arrives in India later this November, likely, Jeep will only introduce the petrol version of the SUV.