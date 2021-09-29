2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Makes Global Debut

American automaker Jeep has pulled the wraps off the 2022 Grand Cherokee that enters its fifth generation. The all-new offering gets a familiar design language but there are plenty of upgrades on the model including the addition of the new 4xe plug-in hybrid version. Sales for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will begin in the US in the fourth quarter of this year, while the plug-in hybrid version will only arrive in early 2022. The model is likely to make its way to India as well and we can expect it to arrive sometime next year.

The new-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee will go on sale in North America in the fourth quarter of 2021

Speaking about the new Grand Cherokee, Christian Meunier, CEO - Jeep, said, “The Jeep Grand Cherokee is our global flagship and will be leading the Jeep brand into a new era of premium refinement, innovative technology, advanced 4x4 capability and electrification. With a perfect balance of on-road dynamics, 4x4 capability and 4xe performance, the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most technologically advanced, luxurious and 4x4-capable Grand Cherokee ever.” The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee will arrive in Jeep dealerships in North America in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is scheduled to arrive in North America early in 2022 and in global markets later that year.

The new Grand Cherokee gets the class-exclusive sway-bar disconnect for improved articulation and traction

The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered with a host of engine options. This includes the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol with 294 bhp and 348 Nm of peak torque. There's also the more powerful 5.7-litre V8 with 357 bhp and 528 Nm of peak torque and allows for over 3265 kg of towing power. Of course, the highlight is the new 4xe plug-in hybrid version that gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 375 bhp and 637 Nm of peak torque. The motor gets electrical assistance from a 17 kWh battery pack that offers 40 km of electric range. This version comes with a towing capacity of 2720 kg.

The new Grand Cherokee also gets the more off-road specific Trailhawk version with the Quadra-Lift air suspension system that raises the SUV to 287 mm of ground clearance. The Quadra-Drive II active transfer case includes an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. It also has a sway bar disconnect system for improved suspension articulation in really rugged situations. For those looking at luxury from the new Grand Cherokee, they'll like the range-topping Summit Reserve trim with Palermo leather upholstery and a 950 watt, 19-speaker McIntosh stereo.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets multiple screens in the cabin running the UConnect 5 system

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee also goes big on the tech with the 10.1-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment display. There's also a 10-inch head-up display, while buyers can get a 10.25-inch screen for the front passenger too. The systems run the UConnect 5 user interface with five times faster operating speed and OTA updates. There's also a rear-seat entertainment system with Amazon Fire TV functionality.

Concerning safety, the new Grand Cherokee gets collision warning, rear cross-path detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane management, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, advanced brake assist, blind-spot monitoring, and parking sensors. There's also a night vision camera, intersection collision assist, and drowsy driver detection.