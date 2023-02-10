First Section Of Much-Awaited Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Nears Inauguration

Work on the much-awaited Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been on in full swing and now the first stretch of the route between Sohna near Gurugram and Dausa in Rajasthan is set to be Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 12. The distance between the two cities is approximately 250 kms. Union Road, Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has been sharing updates on this new Highway on social media, the photos of which have now gone viral.

https://twitter.com/nitin_gadkari/status/1623288800914046978?s=20&t=ntV9lSpDktOuVZzzJ8Cvow

The total length of what will be India’s longest expressway is 1,386 kms. Once fully operational, it promises to reduce travel time between Delhi & Mumbai by half, from the present almost 24 hours to 12 hours. It will also help reduce the road distance between country’s two biggest cities by almost 200 kms. In Delhi it will begin an the DND flyway near Noida and end at JNPT, Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

Currently the expressway is being built with 8 lanes in all, with 4 lanes on either side. But it has 2-meter median which will allow an inward expansion when needed. This means the expressway will be ready to be expanded to 12 lanes in all as and when the need arises. It will also have more than 40 major interchanges to provide connectivity to cities that lie on or just off the route. These include Kota & Jaipur in Rajasthan, Bhopal & Indore in Madhya Pradesh and finally Vadodara and Surat in Gujarat.