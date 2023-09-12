Login

Gadkari Urges Carmakers To Drop Diesels; Moots 10% Additional GST As ‘Pollution Tax’

Addressing the 63rd SIAM annual convention, the road transport minister dubbed diesel as a “very hazardous” fuel.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

12-Sep-23 01:22 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bid goodbye to diesels, or increased taxes will make it difficult for you to sell: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
  • Gadkari mooted the idea of a “pollution tax” on diesels, before clarifying ‘no such proposal currently under active consideration’.
  • Many carmakers, including market leader Maruti Suzuki, have already dropped diesel engines.

Sending out a clear signal to the Indian automotive industry, road transport minister Nitin Gadkari has asked vehicle manufacturers to shift away from diesel engines at the earliest. Speaking at the 63rd annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Gadkari cautioned carmakers against continuing with diesel vehicles, dubbing diesel as a “very hazardous fuel” that exacerbates India’s air pollution issues. The minister also revealed an idea of levying additional GST on diesel vehicles as a ‘pollution tax’ to deter manufacturers from continuing production of diesel-powered models. However, he later issued a statement on social platform X (formerly Twitter), clarifying that ‘there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the government’.

 

Also Read: Oil Ministry Committee Recommends Ban On Diesel Cars By 2027; Govt Says No Decision Yet

 

 

“I have prepared a letter. Today, at 5:30 pm, I have a meeting with the Finance Minister [Nirmala Sitharaman]. I will request that in the time to come, all diesel-engined vehicles should attract an additional 10 per cent GST levy, so that the transformation happens soon, otherwise [people in the auto industry] are unlikely to listen soon. You can change my thinking. I humbly request you to change things and lead the diversification yourself. Else, I will have to ask the FM to consider levying a pollution tax (additional GST) on everything that runs on diesel. I’m sure things won’t get to that stage”, Gadkari told the gathering at the convention.

 

Diesel vehicles now account for just 18 per cent of total vehicle sales in the country, Gadkari mentioned in his address.

 

During his address, Gadkari highlighted that sales of diesel vehicles make up just 18 per cent of total vehicle sales in 2023 (down from 53 per cent in 2014). Stressing on the need to switch to cleaner alternatives (ethanol, CNG and electric vehicles), Gadkari warned that if companies refuse to budge, taxes on diesel-powered vehicles could be hiked so substantially that it would be difficult to find buyers for such expensive vehicles.

 

Also Read: Air Quality Commission Bans Diesel Cars, SUVs, CVs Older Than BS6 Norms In Delhi-NCR Due To Hazardous Pollution Levels

 

“Reduce production of diesels. If it is not reduced, we will have to hike taxes. Diesel is a very hazardous fuel and we import it in large quantities. Say bye-bye to diesel anyhow, or else like we did with BS6, we’ll have to do the same for [phasing out] diesel. You continue with them, and we’ll increase taxation so much that it will become difficult for you to sell them”, said Gadkari.

 

It’s worth noting at this point that a number of carmakers have already dropped diesel engines from their vehicle line-ups altogether. The country’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has had no diesel models in its portfolio since 2020. The Renault-Nissan Alliance offers no diesel cars in India, and nor do Honda or the Volkswagen Group. It is Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra that continue to offer diesel engines for their larger SUVs and sell them in notable volumes, aside from a few luxury carmakers who also continue to retail large, diesel-powered vehicles.

 

In May this year, the Energy Transition Advisory Committee (ETAC) commissioned by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had suggested banning the use of diesel vehicles in cities with a population of over a million by 2027. At the time, the government clarified it had not taken a decision on the committee's recommendations.

# SIAM# SIAM annual convention# Nitin Gadkari# Diesel cars# diesel# latest auto news# suv

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
8.0
0
10
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
61,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 17.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 16 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 14, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Gadkari Urges Carmakers To Drop Diesels; Moots 10% Additional GST As ‘Pollution Tax’
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn