Oil Ministry Committee Recommends Ban On Diesel Cars By 2027; Govt Says No Decision Yet

After the Energy Transition Advisory Committee (ETAC) commissioned by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas suggested banning the use of diesel vehicles in cities with a population of over a million by 2027, the government has clarified it has not taken a decision on the committee's recommendations yet.

The report calling for a complete ban on diesel vehicles in cities across the country created a stir in the industry. In an official statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that while it had received the committee’s report, the government was yet to accept any of its findings and recommendations.

The suggestions of #ETAC relate to multiple ministries & a range of stakeholders including States. Consultation with various stakeholders on the #report are yet to be initiated. No decision has yet been taken on #ETAC recommendations.@HardeepSPuri @Rameswar_Teli @PIB_India — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (@PetroleumMin) May 9, 2023

“The suggestions of ETAC relate to multiple ministries & a range of stakeholders including States. Consultations with various stakeholders on the report are yet to be initiated. No decision has yet been taken on ETAC recommendations,” the ministry's statement said.

Also read: Electric Two-Wheeler Sales In April 2023: Overall Sales Dip Sharply, But Ola Sales Soar



Diesel currently accounts for about 40 per cent of India’s refined fuel consumption, with 80% being utilised in transportation. The report recommended that diesel vehicles be phased out in favour of cleaner fuels in both the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle spaces. It recommended the move to greener alternatives such as CNG and LNG in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments while also calling for the integration of electrification into the mix aside from a greater focus on the shift towards EV adoption.

Report called for a ban on diesel cars in all cities with a population of over 1 million from 2027

The report also called for a shift away from the purchase of diesel buses by public and private players by 2030 and halting the acquisition of CNG buses by 2035 in favour of all-electric.

Also read: FAME II: Ministry Of Heavy Industries Sanctions Rs 800 Crore For Public Fast Charging Stations



The policy also recommended the creation of a panel of ministers from the various ministries to be affected by the recommendations to help create a road map to achieve the targets.



India is targeting achieving net zero by 2070.