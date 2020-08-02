Ford Bags Over 1.5 Lakh Bookings For The Bronco In 15 Days

The new Ford Bronco will be launched in America in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Ford Bronco has made quite a wave in the U.S. market. Since its unveil last month on July 14, Ford has bagged over 1,50,000 bookings for the new Bronco. While giving insight on its quarterly earnings last week, executives at Ford said that the company had more than 150,000 reservations for the new Bronco, which launches in the fourth quarter. In fact, that number was above internal expectations and Ford is working to increase production further, including possibly adding another shift at a plant.

The removable panels in both four-door and two-door variants make the Bronco highly customisable and suitable for outdoors.

It definitely looks fresh and has been design from scratch, but certain elements have been intentionally kept similar to its predecessor. It has borrowed quite a few design cues from the past models like the circular headlamps and bold Bronco lettering on the grille. Then the silhouette and outline will instantaneously remind you of the previous Bronco, just that this one has grown in size.

The 2021 Ford Bronco borrows several design cues from the previous model.

The new Ford Bronco helps the American carmaker tap an immensely popular- lifestyle SUV segment in America, taking on the likes of the mighty Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender. The Ford Bronco too will be offered in two-door and four-door variants like its counterparts while there will be a Sport avatar as well, just like we have seen on the Wrangler Rubicon. It also gets the Sasquatch pack that adds a host of off-road features like 35-inch tyres on 17-inch beadlock wheels to an upgraded off-road suspension and front and rear locking differentials.

The Ford Bronco will be offered with two engine options.

There are two engines on offer in the Bronco. First up is the popular 2.3-litre, four-cylinder, ecoboost petrol motor that puts out 266 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a Getrag sourced seven-speed manual gearbox as standard while the Ford Endeavour (Everest in global markets) sourced 10-speed automatic transmission is optional. Then there is the 2.7-litre, V6 Ecoboost petrol engine that puts out 306 bhp and 542 Nm of peak torque and this powertrain is mated to the 10-speed automatic gearbox as standard. There is no option of a manual transmission with this unit.

