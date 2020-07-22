Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype Is A Wild All-Electric Pony

American auto giant Ford Motor Company has unveiled the new Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype built to show the performance and strength of an electric vehicle from the brand. As the name suggests, the prototype packs in 1400 horses (1355 bhp), produced by seven electric motors with speeds in excess of 250 kmph. The all-electric powertrain draws power from a 56.8 kWh battery pack. The one-off, absolutely bonkers of a project will be on display at the upcoming NASCAR races in the US later in the year. Sadly, Ford has no plans to put this into production.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype uses a heavily modified body from the production-spec Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype is based on the Mustang Mach-E SUV that goes on sale next year in the US. The road-going version packs in 453 bhp and 830 Nm of peak torque from two electric motors, with a range of 402 km. The one-off model though builds the conversation around the Mach-E, more importantly with the focus on performance. Ford wants its key demographic to associate driving excitement with the Mustang nameplate even in the electric avatar and that's exactly what the Mach-E 1400 intends to do. It is on the same line as Tesla's Ludicrous mode. However, unlike that version, the Mach-E 1400 won't make it to the assembly line.

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype uses composite fibre on its bonnet and will be used as a testbed for new materials

On the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype, the drivetrain uses three electric motors to power the front wheels and four motors to power the rear axle. A single driveshaft connects either axle to the differentials. Ford says the complete set-up can be tuned for drifting or setting lap times on the track. Ford Performance created the Mach-E 1400 in a collaboration with RTR Vehicles, which was founded by Vaughn Gittin, a drift racing driver. RTR already specialises in parts and customisation for Ford's current line-up of vehicles. Apart from RTR, the auto giant's internal electric vehicle development group - Team Edison - also worked on the Mach-E 1400.

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 gets a hydraulic handbrake to make drifts possible on the all-electric vehicle

Speaking on the Mustang Mach-E 1400, Mark Rushbrook, Head of Ford Performance Motorsports said, "The Mach-E 1400 is a one-of-a-kind demonstration car that was created to show the potential of all-electric vehicles and to help engineers research ways to increase their power. We came together on this project, contributing a lot of ideas from different sources and developed it into what it is. Building upon Vaughn's original idea of what he'd like to do for an all-electric drift car and turning it into this extreme all-around athlete to do road courses and drag racing and everything else together."

Based on the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the one-off prototype will be on display at NASCAR races later in the year

The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 comes with Brembo brake components with a hydraulic handbrake for easy drifting. The car also uses an electronic brake booster system with regenerative braking, ABS and stability control, all of which allow more control on the car. Ford says the Mustang Mach-E 1400 has been built after about 10,000 hours of collaboration between the automaker and RTR. It uses a white road-going Mach E body shell that that was extensively modified and made more purpose-built. The powertrain set-up can also be modified for a front-wheel, rear-wheel or all-wheel-drive layouts, along with different control arms and steering set-ups.

The Mach-E 1400 Prototype can be configured for the front, rear, or all-wheel-drive layout, depending on the use

The Mach-E 1400 is not all show though. Ford says the car will serve as a testbed for new materials that will eventually make their way on future cars, electric and otherwise. Case in point, the organic composite fibres used for the bonnet in place of carbon fibre. Meanwhile, it does pull some strings of the heart for the Mach-E that promises to maintain the legacy of its iconic nameplate.

