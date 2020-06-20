Ford Mustang Mach-E To Be Offered With 250 kWh Complimentary Fast Recharging

It was last year when we got to see the Ford Mustang Mach-E for the very first time and the American carmaker also announced that it will offer special services for its customers in a bid to deal with the issue of range anxiety. Now Ford has shared that Mustang Mach-E owners will get 250 kWh of complimentary recharging through the Electrify America Network. This is estimated to give the Mach-E five full electric charges depending on the battery it is equipped with.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E gets a 15.5 inch touchscreen system with the latest generation of SYNC connectivity

Commenting on the announcement, Matt Stover, Director of Charging, Energy Services, and Business Development, Ford Motor Company said "The 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging we're offering through FordPass Rewards and the FordPass Charging Network with Electrify America will give our Mustang Mach-E customers confidence in their ability to plan trips, no matter their destination," Ford will also give Connected Charge Station home wallbox with the Mach-E owners in America for $ 799. It will be available at dealerships and in an overnight, the wallbox will can fully recharge a vehicle equipped with an extended-range battery and rear-wheel-drive setup. Later, Ford will also offer the wallbox through Amazon Home Services that will let them buy the charger and schedule installation.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E will get the option of two types of battery packs.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is scheduled to go on sale in USA by the end of this year while Ford has yet not shared any plans to bring it to the Asian markets. The Ford Mustang Mach-E will get two types of battery packs on offer- the standard will be a 75.7 kWh lithium-ion battery and the extended range battery will be a 98.9 kWh lithium-ion unit. The battery is located on the floor between the axles and has been tested at temperatures as extreme as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit. They are secured inside a waterproof battery case surrounded by crash-absorption protection and are liquid-cooled to optimize performance in extreme weather along with improving the charge time. The extended range battery and rear-wheel drive configuration in the Mach-E is expected to give a range of 483 kms while in the four-wheel drive is also expected to be on offer at the time of launch.

